GM Crops: Activists raise concern over Golden Rice, Bt Brinjal

Activists from several organizations have raised concerns about the genetically modified (GM) crops Golden Rice and Bt Brinjal, calling upon the government to refrain from allowing their cultivation due to potential health and environmental risks, as well as risks to farmers and consumers.

Non-government organization UBINIG, the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), Naya Krishi Andolon (New Agricultural Movement), and human rights and development organization Nagorik Uddyog organized a press conference titled "GM crops Golden Rice and Bt Brinjal: Necessary Questions to Resolve in the Bangladesh Context" at the National Press Club in the capital on Monday.

The activists have also demanded clear communication to the general public before cultivation and marketing, addressing essential questions regarding GM crops.

These questions include: the necessity behind the cultivation and marketing of Golden Rice and BT Brinjal; whether the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) and Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) possess independent scientific research on the safety of these crops; why the government promotes the cultivation of Golden Rice instead of supporting the production of native vitamin 'A' based crops; why the government intends to transfer the patent of BRI-29 to multinational company Syngenta, violating farmers' rights; and why the government advocates for BT Brinjal cultivation under the pretext of reducing pesticides while extensively using pesticides and herbicides in all hybrid crops.

Reading from a prepared statement, UBINIG Executive Director Farida Akhter said: "India and the Philippines have enacted legislation to cease cultivation of 'Golden Rice' and 'BT Brinjal' to protect their farmers and citizens."

On April 17, the Court of Appeals of the Philippines issued a directive specifically against the commercial cultivation of Golden Rice and Bt Brinjal due to the inability of GM crop proponents to provide scientific assurance.

Meanwhile, corporate entities like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Monsanto are clandestinely working at the field level with permission from the Bangladesh government to dominate the global food chain without adequate scientific research findings, Farida Akhter said.

“However, our independent scientists strongly oppose these crops, citing their harm to farmers and consumers,” claimed the UBINIG Executive Director.

She further mentioned that BRRI and IRRI officials recently met Agriculture Minister Abdus Shaheed seeking his cooperation in releasing the GMO Golden Rice variety, to which the Agriculture Minister assured special initiatives.

In her statement, she noted that Bt Brinjal research was conducted simultaneously in India and the Philippines, but no approvals were granted in these countries. In 2010, India's environment ministry imposed a moratorium on concessions for Bt Brinjal developed by Mahico, a local subsidiary of multinational company Monsanto.

Even a high-powered panel appointed by the Supreme Court of India recommended an indefinite ban on all field trials of GM crops.

In contrast, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and related departments were ordered in 2013 to halt field research of Bt Brinjal following a writ application by Greenpeace Southeast Asia in the Philippine Court.

It is reported that after failing to obtain clearance in India, they first attempted in the Philippines before Bangladesh, without success.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of BELA, alleged that corporate science research findings are manipulated to serve their marketing goals. Thus, these corporate entities exploited the political unrest during election times to gain permission from the Bangladesh government to cultivate and distribute these crops among farmers.

At the press briefing, the BELA chief executive introduced scientist Dr MA Sobhan.

Citing genetically modified soybean oil as an example, Dr MA Sobhan said that it is the main cause of the increasing trend of autism in Bangladesh.

He added that the cultivation of Golden Rice and BT Brinjal is altering the natural environment and will have negative impacts on the environment, farmers, and consumers.

Zakir Hossain, chief executive of Nagorik Uddyog, said: "We have raised awareness among the general public and farmers to mobilize a mass movement against GM crops."

Chairman of Nirapod Development Foundation Ibnul Sayed Rana highlighted the rising trend of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), which account for 67% of all deaths, with cancer being a leading cause.

He said that GMOs are introducing potential new health risks affecting both farmers and consumers.

Badrul Alam, president of Bangladesh Farmers Federation, claimed that the Indian government compelled their farmers to cultivate another GMO crop, 'Bt-Cotton', by providing them with bank loans. Later, as the crops proved unproductive, farmers incurred debt and resorted to suicide.

He added: "Corporate companies have already begun cultivating genetically modified cotton in our country. The outcomes will not be favourable."