Monday, May 06, 2024

Minister in Parliament: Ilish production now exceeds 571,000 tons

  • Ilish production was 299,000 tons in 2008-09 fiscal year
  • Various steps taken to increase production
File image of Ilish. Photo: Collected
Update : 06 May 2024, 08:36 PM

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Abdur Rahman on Monday said the production of ilish fish exceeded 571,000 tons.

“The ilish production was 299,000 tons in 2008-09 fiscal year while it is now reached to 571,000 tons in 2022-23 fiscal due to appropriate initiatives taken by the present government,” he said.

The minister told this while responding to a written question which was raised by Independent lawmaker Pankaj Nath at the question-answer session at the National Parliament.

Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury chaired the session.

In 2008-09, he said the country’s ilish production was only 299,000 tons and it now reached to 571,000 tons.

To raise the ilish production, the minister said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken various steps including increasing the quantity of rice for the fishermen under the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) project.

The monthly allocation of the VGF rice has been increased to 40kgs from the earlier allocation of 10kgs.

So, the country’s ilish output has reached to 571,000 tons in 2022-23 fiscal year.

Topics:

Abdur RahmanBangladesh ParliamentIlish production
