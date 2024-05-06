Rangs Electronics unveils 'Sony Centre & Experience Zone' at Bashundhara City

Leading electronics and electric company Rangs Electronics Limited launched their “Sony Centre & Experience Zone – Bashundhara City” at Shop # 106-109, Level-06, Block-D, Bashundhara City Shopping Complex in the capital.

Managing Director of Rangs Electronics Limited Ekram Hussain; Deputy Managing Director Beanus Hussain & Bangladesh Branch Head of Sony Electronics Singapore PTE Ltd Ricky Lucas jointly inaugurated the event.

Other officials of Sony Electronics Bangladesh Branch were also present at the event along with Rangs Electronics.

“Rangs Electronics Ltd, official distributor of Sony in Bangladesh, has made it possible for Sony to become the most popular electronics brand to the Bangladeshi customers with its journey of 40 years in Bangladesh by ensuring official Sony Product & Service. I strongly believe, this journey will continue for long and the relationship with customer will be strengthen more,” Ricky Lucas said.

He also requested customers to visit “Sony Center & Experience Zone - Bashundhara City” to experience official Sony products and choose their desired products.

In 2010, Rangs had inaugurated this Sony Center at Basundhara City, with official Sony products.

After 14 years, Rangs inaugurated its redefined exclusive Store with experience zone and relocated to this new location.

Customer can come and experience latest official Sony BRAVIA XR OLED, Google TV, ALPHA Camera, lens & accessories, and home audio/video systems.

It is also equipped with latest LG official OLED, NanoCell, 4K UHD LED TV, Refrigerator, NanoChef Microwave Oven, Washing Machine, Earbuds and Water Puricare.

Being committed to provide best quality & official electronics appliances; trustworthy After Sales Service under same umbrella, other renowned brands like Whirlpool, Electrolux, Kelvinator, Rangs, Philips, Kenstar etc. will also be available here.

There will be exclusive launching offer with free gifts, PWP discount and many more.