Monday, May 06, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Farashuddin: Debt rescheduling cycle fueling inflation

'This cycle has led to sustained inflation rates around 10%, a situation misunderstood at the policy level of the government'

Update : 05 May 2024, 06:41 PM

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank Mohammed Farashuddin highlighted significant issues plaguing Bangladesh’s economy including persistent high inflation, continued rescheduling of loans, and the government's reliance on printing currency to meet liquidity shortages. 

Speaking at the “Conversation with the Economic Reporters Forum” held last week, Farashuddin emphasized the detrimental cycle of liquidity being trapped in rescheduled loans which fails to support money circulation.

According to Dr Farashuddin, this cycle has led to sustained inflation rates around 10%, a situation misunderstood at the policy level of the government.

"It should be stopped to get relief from high inflation," he advised, pointing out the necessity for direct intervention.

He criticized the weakening of regulations by Bangladesh Bank and questioned the silence of both the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on issues of money laundering, which he described as very harmful for the country. 

He remarked on the ineffectiveness of current strategies to combat inflation, noting that, unlike other countries, Bangladesh has struggled to control inflation rates hovering near 10% for almost ten months.

"Inflation has been brought under control in all countries of the world. But we couldn't. We need to change our monitoring system to control inflation," he asserted, advocating for more direct supervision rather than reliance on passive monitoring methods.

Addressing rising inequality, Dr Farashuddin discussed the growth of the capitalist economy and its correlation with decreasing kindness and increasing inequality.

He stressed the need for both economic and political actions to mitigate the widening gap between the rich and the poor.

On bank mergers, Dr Farashuddin emphasized that such decisions should be consensual and not forced, reflecting standard practices worldwide.

He said that the decision to merge BDBL, BASIC Bank, and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) was unnecessary, because these banks have been set up for special needs.

Highlighting the issues of debt default and the high volume of short-term deposits leading to banking problems, he criticized the disproportionate response to loan defaulters of varying scales.

"If the defaulters become too big, then it is a problem. Debts must be recovered by taking action against them," he stated, advocating for stronger enforcement measures.

Farashuddin also addressed the issue of food inflation, blaming unscrupulous food officials and mill owners for exacerbating consumer prices.

He recommended that the government take special measures to increase food stocks in government warehouses to bring relief to the country.

Read More

Mazda Axela is setting the standard for sedan style in its class

IT entrepreneurs seek tax exemption for another 3 years

Onion prices drop by Tk10 as India lifts export ban

CPD: Inflation, debt burden and slow economic growth main challenges for BD

Derivative products to be launched in capital market by 2025

Production of locally made mobile phones went up in February

Latest News

Bangladesh cruise to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Dhaka hit by rain, hail amidst heatwave

Arakan Army plans large settlement near Bangladesh border

Another Rohingya killed in Ukhiya camp

Mazda Axela is setting the standard for sedan style in its class

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x