‘Dhalai Special Cement’ dealer inaugurated in Khulna

Unique Cement Industries Ltd. (UCIL), a concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) has introduced ‘Dhalai Special Cement’- a special type blended cement in Bangladeshi market.

This special type blended cement keeping the infrastructural development of Bangladesh in mind, opens up a new horizon for the building material sector.

MGI executive director Mohammed Khurshed Alam, Senior GM (Brand) Kazi Md. Mohiuddin, Roads & Highways Department Former Chief Engineer Md. Aminur Rahman Lasker, PWD Former Chief Engineer Dewan Md. Yamin, M/S Abdul Razzak Aziz Proprietor Mohammed Afroz, and other officials were present during the Dhalai Special Cement dealer ‘M/S Abdul Razzak Aziz’ inauguration in Khulna on Saturday.

Dhalai Special Cement is a special blended cement, which has the special characteristics of both PCC & OPC cements.

On one hand, Dhalai Special Cement ensures double sturdiness in comparison to regular PCC cements.

On the other hand, it makes the construction sturdier over time.

Therefore, Dhalai Special Cement is perfect for casting roof, beam, & column in any construction.

Dhalai Special Cement also-