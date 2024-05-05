Sunday, May 05, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

‘Dhalai Special Cement’ dealer inaugurated in Khulna

This special type blended cement keeping the infrastructural development of Bangladesh in mind, opens up a new horizon for the building material sector

Update : 05 May 2024, 01:40 PM

Unique Cement Industries Ltd. (UCIL), a concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) has introduced ‘Dhalai Special Cement’- a special type blended cement in Bangladeshi market.

This special type blended cement keeping the infrastructural development of Bangladesh in mind, opens up a new horizon for the building material sector.

MGI executive director Mohammed Khurshed Alam, Senior GM (Brand) Kazi Md. Mohiuddin, Roads & Highways Department Former Chief Engineer Md. Aminur Rahman Lasker, PWD Former Chief Engineer Dewan Md. Yamin, M/S Abdul Razzak Aziz Proprietor Mohammed Afroz, and other officials were present during the Dhalai Special Cement dealer ‘M/S Abdul Razzak Aziz’ inauguration in Khulna on Saturday.

Dhalai Special Cement is a special blended cement, which has the special characteristics of both PCC & OPC cements.

On one hand, Dhalai Special Cement ensures double sturdiness in comparison to regular PCC cements.

On the other hand, it makes the construction sturdier over time.

Therefore, Dhalai Special Cement is perfect for casting roof, beam, & column in any construction.

Dhalai Special Cement also-

  • Achieves equal strength of OPC cement in first 2 days  
  • Ensures the 50% of 28 days sturdiness of PCC cement in just first 2 days, and 85% sturdiness in just first 7 days
  • Reduces the need for long-term shuttering due to its rapid hardening tendency and eventually saves cost
  • Ensures approximately 25% more sturdiness in comparison to PCC cements
  • Helps in starting the internal brick work earlier due to its rapid hardening tendency and reducing the need for long term shuttering
Read More

Brac Bank again rated 'AAA' by Credit Rating Agency

NBL holds workshop on 'Recovery & NPL management'

State Minister: The youth must come forward as agri-entrepreneurs

Banglalink responds to heatwave with nationwide free water, saline distribution

Akij Ceramics launches exclusive showroom in Companiganj

Minister: ADB's climate financing should be concessional

Latest News

Brac Bank again rated 'AAA' by Credit Rating Agency

Anti-West sentiment grows in Malaysia

Quader clarifies Awami League policy on minister-MP relatives in local polls

Dhaka to have 22 cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

Writ seeks directives to stop tree felling across Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x