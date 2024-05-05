Yamaha unveils new showroom 'Rubel Express' at Madani Avenue

Yamaha has inaugurated another new showroom named "Rubel Express" on Saturday at Madani Avenue 100 feet road to make Yamaha motorcycles more comfortable to the customers of Gulshan, New Bazar, Bashundhara, Badda and surrounding areas of the capital.

All models of Yamaha bikes are available in this special and beautiful showroom. Keeping in mind the motorcycle lovers, various facilities have been kept in the showroom.

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors, was present as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony.

The event was graced by Yamaha's brand ambassador and the world's best cricket all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, owner of the new showroom, former fast bowler of the national cricket team Rubel Hossain and many other players of the national cricket team and other senior officials of ACI Motors.

Yamaha Motorcycle is the dream motorcycle brand of bike lovers in Bangladesh.

ACI Motors has been very diligent since the beginning to bring this dream brand to the doorsteps of its customers.

That is why ACI Motors is providing all types of Yamaha motorcycles, spare parts and after sales service to the customers of Bangladesh very efficiently.

ACI Motors is the only distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh.

In 2016, the world famous motorcycle brand Yamaha started its new journey with ACI Motors.