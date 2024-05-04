CPD proposes Tk22,776 monthly wage for tannery workers

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) on Saturday proposed to set Tk22,776 as the minimum wage for tannery industry workers as per grade 5, which is the entry-level grade in the sector.

The think tank also said that currently the food and non-food expenses of the workers in this sector have increased significantly, so, by taking inflation into account, Tk22,776 is required as the minimum wage of the sector.

CPD senior research associate Tamim Ahmed presented the findings in a press conference titled “Minimum Wage for the Bangladesh Tannery Industry in 2024: An Empirical Analysis” in the capital, in response to the current inflationary pressures and the need for financial security of workers.

The study was conducted based on factors such as food and non-food costs, the number of family members, and the number of earning members.

However, tannery owners said that the wages proposed by the CPD was not realistic and was also impossible to increase to this extent due to the current economic reality of the industry.

Meanwhile, the workers’ representatives already have proposed a minimum wage of Tk25,000 per month to the wage board.

The CPD conducted the study in collaboration with the Leather Development Forum (LDF) and the OSHE Foundation.

According to the CPD study, in the current market situation, the cost of food for a worker family in the tannery or leather industry sector is Tk20,564 per month and non-food expenses are Tk12,914.

The average number of members of each worker family is 4.6 and among them, 1.5 are earning members.

Minimum Wage Board Chairman Liaquat Ali Mollah, Bangladesh Tannery Association (BTA) Chairman Shaheen Ahmed, BTA Vice President and owners’ representative to the MWB Md Mizanur Rahman, Tannery Workers Union (TWU) President Md Abul Kalam Azad, TWU General Secretary and workers’ representative to the MWB Abdul Malek spoke at the event.

CPD research director Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem delivered the welcome speech and moderated the event.

