IMF suggests greater exchange rate flexibility

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggested Bangladesh pursue greater exchange rate flexibility to control forex reserves depleting even further.

"It is important that the next stage of the reform agenda is to allow greater exchange-rate flexibility, which would help you address the problems in the external sector and the financial account," Krishna Srinivasan, the IMF's director for Asia and Pacific, said on Tuesday.

"Once you do that, you'll see a greater sense of stability coming back in the external accounts, which in tandem with improvements the government is making on the fiscal, you should see more sustained recovery from the crisis that every country has faced in the region because of multiple shocks and the Covid pandemic."

Srinivasan was speaking at a press briefing in Singapore at the launch of IMF's Regional Economic Outlook for Asia and the Pacific.

On growth for Bangladesh in 2024 the IMF now predicts 5.7% and in 2025 it can be 6.6%.

"I think where Bangladesh was struggling a little bit was the fact that while the current account was adjusting well, partly because there were restraints on imports and so on," he said.

But the IMF executive noted that the financial account wasn't doing very well.

In the Regional Economic Outlook report the IMF says the growth in Bangladesh is projected to slow mildly to 5.7% this year (from 6% in 2023) reflecting a "tighter policy stance".

The IMF feels that disinflation has advanced throughout the region, although at different speeds-in some cases it remains above target, like in Australia and New Zealand, while in others, it is at or close to central bank targets, like in Japan, and in some cases there are deflation risks like in China and Thailand.

"China is a source of both upside and downside risks. Policies aimed at addressing stresses in the property sector and to boost domestic demand will both help China and the region. But sectoral policies contributing to excess capacity will hurt China and the region," the Outlook observes.

Also, geo-economic fragmentation remains a significant risk, it states and spells out the dos for the regulators.

"Asian central banks should continue to focus firmly on domestic price stability and avoid making policy decisions overly dependent on anticipated interest-rate moves by the Federal Reserve."

The Fund suggests that Asian countries should continue to allow the exchange rate to act as a buffer against shocks while advancing fiscal consolidation is an urgent priority both to lessen the burden of higher debt levels and interest costs and to rebuild the fiscal space needed to address medium-term structural challenges.

"Supervisors should continue to vigilantly monitor the build-up of risks associated with the pass-through of tighter monetary policies to corporate and household balance sheets," it alerts.

The multilateral financier also cautions that industrial policies, which have been on the rise in the Asia-Pacific region and globally, can lead to unintended consequences, like trade distortions which risk reinforcing fragmentation.