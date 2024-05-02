Report: ICT product export can have substantial impact on economy

A 1% increase in ICT export will lead to 0.013% increase in the country's economic growth, while the long-term impact is much higher, according to a recent report.

The country's ICT exports were $548 million in FY23, according to the latest report of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) of Bangladesh.

The research titled "ICT Adoption and Its Effects on the Economic Growth of Bangladesh: A Time Series Analysis" has been published recently by the World Scientific.

The research also revealed that foreign direct investment (FDI) and Gross Capital Formation (GCF) also play crucial roles for long-term economic growth.

The main objective of the study was to analyze the impact of ICT on Bangladesh's economic development using an econometric model where the secondary data covers the years between 2002 and 2021.

Research and development, global trade, and economic inclusion can all benefit from ICT. Additionally, it raises the labour force's productivity and level of expertise, which laterally contribute to economic expansion, it added.

Highlighting Bangladesh's GDP growth around 6.5% over the recent years, the report said the wide-ranging adoption and integration of the ICT across different sectors of the economy has been a significant driver of this growth.

ICT export refers to international trade of different products including software, computer components, telecommuting tools, gadgets, web-based services like e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital media, it said.

Acknowledging some limitations in the research including only 20-year time series, the report made a set of policy suggestions.

It recommended focusing on attracting FDI, building robust ICT infrastructure, and investing in human resources to enhance ICT's contribution to economic growth.

The researchers also suggested ensuring government funding efficiency, encouraging ICT adoption in the private sector education and training.

"ICT is instrumental in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), improving health, education, and infrastructure to boost economic growth," it added.