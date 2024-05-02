FBCCI for facilitating backward linkage industries

The Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the apex trade body representing the business community, has urged the government to enhance facilities for backward linkage industries, particularly related with the agriculture, leather and RMG sectors.

The association made the statement at the first meeting of the Standing Committee on Backward Linkage Industry held at FBCCI’s Motijheel office.

Chairman of this committee and Director of Shenzhen Metal Industries Ltd, Omar Faruk presided over the meeting and Senior Vice-President of FBCCI Amin Helali was present as chief guest.

"The backward linkage industry of the country is still suffering from various problems due to the lack of adequate facilities, despite contributing to the foreign exchange earnings and the economic growth of the country, through export of various products starting from ready-made clothes to agriculture and leather," said Amin Helali.

This industry is going through various challenges due to lack of direct export opportunities. The entrepreneurs and businessmen of this sector have sought the cooperation of the government and related stakeholders to overcome this situation and face the challenges of the backward linkage industry, he also said.

"Earlier, 100% of materials were imported for product production and export, but now we are self-sufficient in terms of materials for various export products, including ready-made garments. Even though imports were disrupted during Covid pandemic, our exports did not stop because of our ability to supply materials domestically."

He urged to capture the big market of the packaging sector in the world. Bangladesh has entrepreneurs and skilled craftsmen.

"Still we have to identify the reasons why we are not able to capture such a large market in the packaging sector in the global arena," he added.

The directors of the FBCCI and chairman of different sectors’ standing committees, among others, were present.