Thursday, May 02, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
IPDC arranges water distribution amid heatwave

Led by Rezwan Dawood Samad, managing director of IPDC, IPDC employees engaged in distributing water to those enduring the heat outside or commuting

Update : 02 May 2024, 05:37 PM

In the midst of a severe heatwave, where individuals find themselves outdoors due to work commitments or within the confines of their offices and homes, the discomfort for those in outdoor settings is notably higher.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, IPDC has taken a proactive step to alleviate some of the harshness of the intense heat.

Led by Rezwan Dawood Samad, managing director of IPDC, along with the dedicated team, IPDC employees engaged in distributing water to those enduring the heat outside or commuting.

IPDC head-office team at Gulshan and teams stationed at Mirpur, Uttara, Motijheel and Dhanmondi went onto the streets as part of the initiative to distribute water among general people, passersby, laborers, rickshaw-pullers, CNG drivers etc. 

The initiative reflects IPDC's commitment to serving the community during challenging times and underscores their dedication to corporate social responsibility.

