ADB: Bangladesh needs to diversify exports before LDC graduation

Given the current economic situation, focusing on trade policy issues and improving export competitiveness should be a central part of Bangladesh’s reform agenda, said the Asian Development Bank in its latest policy brief.

With Bangladesh’s LDC graduation in 2026 and the current economic challenges, there is a growing realization that policy reforms to enhance export competitiveness might receive stronger domestic support than in the past, it said.

While national planning documents like the 6th, 7th, and 8th Five-Year Plans have recommended relevant reforms, these have not been adequately prioritized for implementation, according to the document.

This policy brief suggests several recommendations for promoting export diversification.

The policy brief, "Expanding and Diversifying Exports in Bangladesh: Challenges and the Way Forward", is authored by Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, an economist (Consultant), South Asia Department (SARD), ADB; Rabiul Islam Rabi, Research Analyst (Consultant) SARD, ADB; and Barun Kumar Dey, Senior Economics Officer, SARD, ADB.

Despite the success in readymade garment (RMG) exports, Bangladesh’s overall export volume remains modest and suffers from a staggering concentration.

Recent unfavourable macroeconomic developments and the impending graduation from least developed country (LDC) status, underscore the importance of expanding and diversifying exports.

High tariff protection favouring import-competing sectors, coupled with weak domestic product standards and compliance, have created policy-induced disincentives for non-readymade garments exports.

With over 70% of Bangladesh’s exports benefiting from LDC-specific trade preferences, graduation could impact export competitiveness.

Improving export competitiveness and achieving diversification will necessitate various actions, including tackling policy induced anti-export bias, enhancing product quality and standards, attracting

Foreign direct investment to connect with global supply chains, conducting prudent exchange rate management to promote external competitiveness, dealing with sector-specific supply-side constraints, and addressing the high business costs.

Proactively seeking trade preferences post-LDC graduation is also crucial for sustaining export competitiveness.

Recommendations include: