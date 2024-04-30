Bank Asia Securities holds 13th AGM

Romana Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia Securities Limited, signed the company’s audited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2023, prior to its 13th annual general meeting (AGM) held at the Board Room of Bank Asia PLC, Rangs Bhaban, recently.

Md Abul Quasem, Kazi Sanaul Hoq, Sohail RK Hussain, Md Sazzad Hossain, SM Anisuzzaman, Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, directors, Sumon Das, CEO, Md Anisul Alam Sarker, company secretary and Md Nahid Raza, head of finance of the company, were present at the meeting.

Director Nafees Khundker joined the meeting through online.