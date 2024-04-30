Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bank Asia Securities holds 13th AGM

Directors Md Abul Quasem, Kazi Sanaul Hoq, Sohail RK Hussain, Md Sazzad Hossain, SM Anisuzzaman, and Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil were present

Update : 30 Apr 2024, 06:22 PM

Romana Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia Securities Limited, signed the company’s audited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2023, prior to its 13th annual general meeting (AGM) held at the Board Room of Bank Asia PLC, Rangs Bhaban, recently.

Md Abul Quasem, Kazi Sanaul Hoq, Sohail RK Hussain, Md Sazzad Hossain, SM Anisuzzaman, Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, directors, Sumon Das, CEO, Md Anisul Alam Sarker, company secretary and Md Nahid Raza, head of finance of the company, were present at the meeting.

Director Nafees Khundker joined the meeting through online.

Read More

Expert: Bangladesh very close to becoming an HIPC

Brac bank pilots all-women branch initiative

BGAPMEA polls: Oikko Parishad to work on Smart UP services, timely collection of dues

Olympic Industries reports modest quarterly earnings

Defaulting by big borrowers to hit bank sector hard

IMF asks BB about inflation control

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x