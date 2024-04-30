Banglalink, ZTE ink deal for network modernization

Banglalink, the country’s innovative digital services, entered into a strategic agreement with ZTE to strengthen their ongoing collaboration.

This partnership is dedicated to the modernization and enhancement of network infrastructure, with a strong commitment to delivering top-notch digital services to customers.

By leveraging ZTE's advanced technology, Banglalink aims to reinforce its position as the nation's leading data service provider.

This initiative is in line with Banglalink’s ongoing commitment to excellence, underscored by its four-year consecutive recognition with the Ookla Speedtest Award™ for Bangladesh's fastest mobile network.

The agreement stipulates the deployment of ZTE’s latest technological innovations, incorporating advanced and inventive solutions to augment Banglalink’s 4G coverage and enhance network capacity.

Erik Aas, CEO at Banglalink, and Liao Hui, managing director of ZTE VEON Global, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at a signing ceremony held at the Banglalink Corporate Office in Dhaka.

Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, said: “This strategic partnership, in collaboration with our initiative to double our network infrastructure, is expected to greatly enhance the digital experience for Banglalink customers by ensuring reliable and high-quality services. This advancement will significantly improve connectivity and user experiences, leading towards achieving the Smart Bangladesh vision.”

Mao Junyong, CEO of ZTE Bangladesh, said: “Banglalink is one of our most valued partners, holding the largest market share for ZTE in Bangladesh. This partnership marks a new phase in our strategic cooperation. As a leader in global communications, ZTE will provide Banglalink with our finest technology and services. Our long-term vision is to support the digitization of Bangladesh and advance the 'One Village, One Product' strategy.”

Huseyin Turker, chief technology and information officer of Banglalink, said: “Integrating ZTE's next-generation equipment will allow us to deliver a superior user experience by enhancing network coverage and quality. Our longstanding partnership with ZTE enables us to continuously adopt their innovative solutions and advanced technologies.”

Also present at the ceremony were Andre Kangas, chief financial officer at Banglalink; Jahrat Adib Chowdhury, chief legal officer and company secretary at Banglalink; Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer at Banglalink, Muniruzzaman Sheikh, chief ethics and compliance officer, Banglalink; KM Zakaria, procurement and supply chain director at Banglalink, Hasnat Reza Mahbub Alam, network service management director as well as Jiang Xiao, CTO of ZTE Bangladesh, Liu Liyan, account director of ZTE Banglalink BU, Zhao Zhen, account manager of ZTE Banglalink BU, among other senior-ranking officials from both organizations.