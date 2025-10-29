Thursday, October 30, 2025

Kosovo extends support for Rohingyas in Bangladesh

The initiative reinforced Kosovo and Bangladesh’s shared commitment to humanitarian values, education, and international cooperation

File image: Rohingya refugees walking at a camp in Cox`s Bazar. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 11:15 PM

Kosovo on Wednesday extended its support to improve educational opportunities for Rohingya children in Cox's Bazar through a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed with a local NGO in Dhaka.

Kosovo Ambassador to Bangladesh Lulzim Pllana signed the MoC with Executive Director of the Association for Socio-Economic Advancement of Bangladesh (ASEAB) Mahfuza Khanam, in the presence of Md Kamruzzaman, director general of the Myanmar Wing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Under the agreement, the Republic of Kosovo will provide a financial contribution of €5,000 to support ASEAB's initiatives to enhance learning conditions for Rohingya children by supplying school benches, bags, and water pots to community learning centres in Cox's Bazar, said a press release issued by the Kosovo embassy here. 

Ambassador Pllana reaffirmed Kosovo's solidarity with the government and people of Bangladesh in their humanitarian response to the Rohingya crisis, stressing the importance of education in fostering dignity and resilience among displaced children.

"Kosovo stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and the international community in supporting the Rohingya people. Education is not only a fundamental right but also a bridge to hope and resilience for children whose lives have been uprooted by conflict," said Ambassador Pllana.

Director General Md Kamruzzaman appreciated Kosovo's "generous support" to the Rohingya refugees temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh, calling it a "demonstration of empathy and compassion towards a grave humanitarian crisis."

The initiative highlighted the shared commitment of Kosovo and Bangladesh to humanitarian values, education, and international cooperation, further strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries.

Topics:

Rohingya crisisBangladesh-Kosovo Relation
