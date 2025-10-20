Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Seoul pledges $5m for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

'This generous contribution comes at a crucial time, as the needs and vulnerabilities of Rohingya refugees continue to rise, said Ivo Freijsen, UNHCR representative in Bangladesh.

The Republic of Korea pledges $5 million to UNHCR for humanitarian support and disability inclusion for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, including the provision of cooking gas, during a press briefing on Monday, October 20, 2025. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 20 Oct 2025, 10:36 PM

The Republic of Korea reaffirmed its support for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh on Monday, pledging $5 million to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to strengthen disability inclusion and protection efforts, and to provide essential cooking gas.

“This generous contribution comes at a crucial time, as the needs and vulnerabilities of Rohingya refugees continue to rise, especially among those with disabilities,” said Ivo Freijsen, UNHCR representative in Bangladesh.

“Amid devastating cuts to life-saving aid, we are grateful for the steadfast support of the people and Government of Korea, which enables us to address critical needs and uphold refugees’ dignity and well-being,” he added.

Since their mass exodus from Myanmar in August 2017, over 1.16 million Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar and on Bhasan Char remain dependent on humanitarian assistance. Renewed violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state since early 2024 has forced an additional 150,000 people to flee.

“This year, the Republic of Korea’s humanitarian support for Rohingya refugees has remained steadfast. The total contribution of $10 million, along with a substantial rice donation, underscores our firm commitment to humanitarian efforts in Bangladesh,” said PARK Young Sik, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh.

The funds will support refugees with disabilities through early identification, rehabilitation, assistive devices, mental health and psychosocial support, and accessible facilities, including bathing cubicles and latrines.

Continued provision of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will ensure access to clean cooking fuel, promoting food security, nutrition, and health. Since its introduction in 2018, LPG has also reduced protection risks for women and girls, allowed children more time for school, and helped regreen the camps’ surrounding areas.

Topics:

RohingyaUNHCRRepublic of Korea
Read More

UN aid for Rohingya refugee children faces funding cliff

Rohingya photographers denounce Shahidul Alam’s abduction by Israeli forces

Gunfire from Myanmar injures Rohingya man in Ukhiya

Bangladesh seeks further US tariff reductions

UK pledges to work with Bangladesh for Rohingya stability, hope

Yunus: Without education, refugee youth risk radicalization

Latest News

Father Rigon’s 8th death anniversary observed in Bagerhat

Edotco Bangladesh installs country’s first FRP tower

BPPA stresses ministry-level capacity building in public procurement

Rampura bus robbery: 8 arrested, wedding gold worth Tk 20L recovered

DoE launches nationwide drives against noise pollution, banned polythene

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x