Seoul pledges $5m for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

The Republic of Korea reaffirmed its support for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh on Monday, pledging $5 million to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to strengthen disability inclusion and protection efforts, and to provide essential cooking gas.

“This generous contribution comes at a crucial time, as the needs and vulnerabilities of Rohingya refugees continue to rise, especially among those with disabilities,” said Ivo Freijsen, UNHCR representative in Bangladesh.

“Amid devastating cuts to life-saving aid, we are grateful for the steadfast support of the people and Government of Korea, which enables us to address critical needs and uphold refugees’ dignity and well-being,” he added.

Since their mass exodus from Myanmar in August 2017, over 1.16 million Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar and on Bhasan Char remain dependent on humanitarian assistance. Renewed violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state since early 2024 has forced an additional 150,000 people to flee.

“This year, the Republic of Korea’s humanitarian support for Rohingya refugees has remained steadfast. The total contribution of $10 million, along with a substantial rice donation, underscores our firm commitment to humanitarian efforts in Bangladesh,” said PARK Young Sik, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh.

The funds will support refugees with disabilities through early identification, rehabilitation, assistive devices, mental health and psychosocial support, and accessible facilities, including bathing cubicles and latrines.

Continued provision of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will ensure access to clean cooking fuel, promoting food security, nutrition, and health. Since its introduction in 2018, LPG has also reduced protection risks for women and girls, allowed children more time for school, and helped regreen the camps’ surrounding areas.