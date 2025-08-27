Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

EU stresses empowered Rohingya voices for sustainable solutions

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller recently attended the 'Stakeholders' Dialogue' on the Rohingya situation in Cox’s Bazar

Flags of Bangladesh and the European Union. Photo: Collected
Update : 27 Aug 2025, 12:52 PM

The European Union (EU) has said it believes in empowered and representative Rohingya voices and supports efforts toward sustainable solutions.

"Politically, with funding for humanitarians, development and accountability for human rights abuses, and with sanctions in force. But this crisis is one that cries out for concerted action," the EU Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement.

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller recently attended the 'Stakeholders' Dialogue' on the Rohingya situation in Cox’s Bazar, expressing solidarity with the Rohingya and the people of Bangladesh.

Eight years on, the EU also hosted a briefing by UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner Raouf Mazou for the international community in Dhaka on the Rohingya crisis.

"Sobering yet inspiring," the EU Embassy in Dhaka wrote in a post on its verified Facebook page on Wednesday.

 

Topics:

European Union (EU)The Rohingya Crisis
Read More

Lutfey Siddiqi: Post-uprising Bangladesh must fast-track labour reforms

EU, BTRC discuss cybersecurity, digital economy

EU pledges €4m to support credible polls in Bangladesh

EU delegation holds meeting with CEC

EU honours courage of Bangladesh's pro-democracy movement

EU pre-election team to visit Bangladesh in September

Latest News

49th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam being observed

Messi will be game-day decision for Miami in Leagues Cup semis

Appellate Division allows appeal on caretaker government verdict, hearing set for Oct 21

Bangladeshis are battling dengue, chikungunya, and influenza

Anisul, Qamrul, Salman, 2 others shown arrested in uprising killing cases

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x