EU stresses empowered Rohingya voices for sustainable solutions

The European Union (EU) has said it believes in empowered and representative Rohingya voices and supports efforts toward sustainable solutions.

"Politically, with funding for humanitarians, development and accountability for human rights abuses, and with sanctions in force. But this crisis is one that cries out for concerted action," the EU Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement.

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller recently attended the 'Stakeholders' Dialogue' on the Rohingya situation in Cox’s Bazar, expressing solidarity with the Rohingya and the people of Bangladesh.

Eight years on, the EU also hosted a briefing by UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner Raouf Mazou for the international community in Dhaka on the Rohingya crisis.

"Sobering yet inspiring," the EU Embassy in Dhaka wrote in a post on its verified Facebook page on Wednesday.