Switzerland reaffirms support for Bangladesh in resolving Rohingya crisis

Chargée d’Affaires of the Embassy of Switzerland Corinne Henchoz Pignani has reaffirmed that Switzerland will continue to support Bangladesh in addressing the Rohingya crisis, in line with international law and guided by humanitarian principles.

She made the comment while attending the Stakeholders' Dialogue on the Rohingya Situation: Takeaway to the High-Level Conference in Cox’s Bazar on Monday.

Switzerland also urged all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under International Humanitarian Law, ensure rapid, full and unimpeded humanitarian access, and break the cycle of impunity.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus attended the conference as the chief guest.