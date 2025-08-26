Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Switzerland reaffirms support for Bangladesh in resolving Rohingya crisis

She made the comment while attending the Stakeholders' Dialogue on the Rohingya Situation: Takeaway to the High-Level Conference

File image: Rohingya refugees stretch their hands to receive aid distributed by local organizations at Balukhali makeshift refugee camp, in Cox`s Bazar on September 14, 2017. Photo: AFP
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM

Chargée d’Affaires of the Embassy of Switzerland Corinne Henchoz Pignani has reaffirmed that Switzerland will continue to support Bangladesh in addressing the Rohingya crisis, in line with international law and guided by humanitarian principles.

She made the comment while attending the Stakeholders' Dialogue on the Rohingya Situation: Takeaway to the High-Level Conference in Cox’s Bazar on Monday.

Chargée d’Affaires of the Embassy of Switzerland Corinne Henchoz Pignani. Photo: UNB

Switzerland also urged all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under International Humanitarian Law, ensure rapid, full and unimpeded humanitarian access, and break the cycle of impunity.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus attended the conference as the chief guest.

 

SwitzerlandRohingya crisis
