Bangladesh seeks Rohingya inclusion in new Rakhine administration

Bangladesh wants to see the inclusion of Rohingya people in the new administrative structure forming in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman has said.

“We are trying to ensure that no more Rohingyas come into Bangladesh. We have conveyed this firmly to the Arakan Army,” Khalilur told journalists on Tuesday, following a lengthy meeting with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Through the United Nations, we have informed them of several key issues: we want to see Rohingyas included at every level of the new administrative setup in Rakhine. If they fail to do that, it will be evidence of ethnic cleansing. We will not support such actions in any way. We will never accept it. If they do not comply, continuing dialogue with them will be extremely difficult.”

He underscored that Bangladesh will never tolerate ethnic cleansing under any circumstances.

“This is our red line,” he said. “We do not support ethnic cleansing anywhere in the world. This will be a test case for the Arakan Army, and we are waiting to see whether they can pass it.”

When asked what response the Arakan Army has given, he said: “We asked the question. Once we get an answer, we will evaluate the nature of the response. There is no ambiguity here. It is a direct question: are you in favour of ethnic cleansing or against it?”

Myanmar’s reaction

Addressing Myanmar’s response to Bangladesh’s communication with the Arakan Army, the national security adviser said: “We are a sovereign country. We will talk to whoever we choose. It does not matter what others say. We have formulated and are implementing an independent foreign policy.”

He added: “Myanmar has declared the Arakan Army a terrorist organization. Yet they are also speaking to them, even discussing ceasefires. Another point to consider is that the area across our border is currently under the Arakan Army’s control. We must manage, protect and maintain peace along our sovereign border. Whoever is across the line, we will communicate with them.

“If the Myanmar military can, they are welcome to come and take control of the border areas again. They had communication with us before, and they can re-establish it. Then we will talk to them.”

On broader communication with Myanmar, he said: “Of course, we are in contact. Not long ago, when an earthquake hit Myanmar, we sent aid without waiting for their request. We have trade relations. We continue our dialogue with them regarding the Rohingya issue as well.”

He added that the matter was discussed at the highest level during the Bimstec summit and that dialogue will continue.

“If we want to resolve a problem, we must maintain communication with all parties. Without that, a solution is not possible,” he said.

118,000 newly arrived Rohingyas

The United Nations refugee agency has sent a letter requesting the construction of shelters for 118,000 newly arrived Rohingyas.

On the issue, the national security adviser said: “This area is highly sensitive. Those who came earlier cleared forests and impacted the environment. It took us significant effort to reforest the area. We will not make any decisions without considering environmental impact.”

About sending humanitarian assistance to Rakhine, he said: “Just because all parties agree does not mean Bangladesh will automatically send aid. We have other concerns to consider as well.”