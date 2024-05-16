Govt strengthens surveillance on NGOs in Rohingya camps

As conflict and violence escalate in Myanmar, the government has heightened security measures in Rohingya camps to closely monitor the activities of local and foreign NGOs to prevent any unrest.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal emphasized the need for increased surveillance in Rohingya camps following a recent law and order meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Government officials working in the camps often receive new instructions on how to enter the camps and conduct activities. While most comply, occasional errors do occur.

Currently, NGOs must adhere to stringent regulations to operate in Rohingya camps.

These include reporting to the deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar with a comprehensive list of workers and equipment.

Additionally, every page of their activity description must be signed by an officer from the Bureau of NGO Affairs, with copies submitted to the refugee relief and repatriation commissioner and the deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar.

Programs must be implemented under the supervision of the District Commissioner, and NGO staff are prohibited from engaging in state, government, or anti-repatriation activities during project implementation.

The repatriation commission office said that NGOs follow these guidelines and carry out approved activities. However, sometimes law enforcement agencies issue warnings as necessary to maintain order inside the camps.

There are concerns that terrorist organizations exploit intelligence gaps and unknown NGOs to destabilize the camps.

At a recent Ministry of Home Affairs meeting, stakeholders recommended joint patrolling under the leadership of the district magistrate according to the criminal procedure code and existing regulations.

The armed forces reported ongoing patrol activities around the camps, with the Army’s Quick Response Force ready for immediate deployment if needed. Additionally, the Coast Guard has been deployed in Bhasan Char and surrounding riverine and coastal areas.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to strictly monitor NGO activities in the camps and take legal action against those involved in terrorist activities or spreading rumors.

The police headquarters said that all police agencies are rigorously monitoring NGO activities, with enhanced intelligence surveillance in coordination with all responsible agencies.

The NGO Bureau said that local and foreign NGOs' project activities are supervised according to the Prime Minister’s Office circular. Any negative intelligence about an NGO prompts written notifications to concerned parties for necessary action.

In 2019, the government banned international NGOs – Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) and Al Markazul Islami – for supporting anti-repatriation campaigns and financial support to the Rohingya mass gathering in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.

Since then, monitoring of NGOs has intensified, although no further bans have been imposed.

Following the law and order meeting, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told reporters: "We are monitoring the movement of terrorists in the Rohingya camp. They have killed policemen, political leaders, and locals. There are frequent fights and disturbances in the camp, and law enforcement is working to control the situation."

NGOs in Cox's Bazar are generally reluctant to speak to the media. On the condition of remaining anonymous, a local NGO official, involved in awareness activities in the camp from the beginning, said that the camp area is so vast it is impossible to monitor all activities.

“There are also issues of human rights. Therefore, the government will not be able to do much even if it wants to because of the foreign aid organizations. All in all, sometimes NGOs are warned,” he said.

Commenting on the lack of progress in repatriation, Hasan Sarwar, additional secretary at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief and head of the Refugee Affairs Cell, said that there are some uncertainties surrounding Rohingya repatriation.

“The most recent attempt to repatriate 1,176 people failed, and no one can predict when the situation in Myanmar will stabilize,” he said.

In light of these challenges, NGO Affairs Bureau Director General Saidur Rahman emphasized the need for continued supervision.

“All organizations and stakeholders of the government, including the NGO bureau, are on alert so that no NGO can carry out illegal activities especially around the Rohingya camps,” he added.