A Rohingya youth was killed by miscreants by slitting his throat at Ukhiya camp in Cox's Bazar Sunday morning.

The deceased is Noor Kalam, 29, son of Noor Salam of Camp-19 D/Block 14.

Ukhiya police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Shamim Hossain confirmed the information.

He said: "Initially, it is believed that a group of Rohingya miscreants killed the young man by slitting his throat due to their conflict. A police operation is underway to catch the killers.”