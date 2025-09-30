Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Rooppur nuclear power plant to begin trial operation in December

Science and Technology Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed confirmed the news

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Sep 2025, 04:52 PM

Science and Technology Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed on Tuesday said the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will be launched on a trial basis in December.

Speaking to journalists at his office at the Ministry of Finance, he said: “We had written to Russia to launch it in November. They have now informed us that it will be started in December.”

He added that the fuel for the power plant has already arrived. “A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has monitored the plant and made some recommendations. We are implementing them. They will return to give final approval,” he said.

The adviser also said the per-unit electricity price from the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has not yet been determined.

