Speakers: Consider women as powerful stakeholders in energy sector

Speakers at the Women and Energy Carnival 2025 in Dhaka on Thursday emphasized the need to recognize women as powerful stakeholders in the country’s energy sector to ensure a just, inclusive, and sustainable transition.

Organized by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) under its Women’s Empowerment and Energy (WEE) Project, the event brought together policy influencers, innovators, development partners, youth leaders, and grassroots women to celebrate and acknowledge women’s leadership in Bangladesh’s renewable energy sector, according to a press release.

The day-long program, held at the Liberation War Museum in Agargaon, featured exhibitions, cultural performances, storytelling sessions, and policy dialogues focused on making Bangladesh’s renewable energy transition more inclusive, sustainable, and gender-responsive.

Delivering the keynote, Banasree Mitra Neogi, director of the Rights and Governance Programs at MJF, said: “It is very important to see whether everyone’s participation in inclusive energy is being ensured. Equitable fairness is required.”

Highlighting hilly areas as an example, she noted that not all parts of the country have access to electricity. “Due to the lack of renewable energy in women’s work, a lot of time is wasted. So it is high time to adopt renewable energy,” she added.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, who chaired the opening session, said: “The Women and Energy Carnival reflects our commitment to amplifying women’s voices and ensuring they are central to Bangladesh’s sustainable and green transition.”

She added: “Gradually, all the conventional fossil fuel-based energy sources will be finished. I cannot see any alternative source of electricity other than renewable energy.” She also emphasized and congratulated the recognition of women’s unpaid care work.

As a special guest, Nayoka Martinez-Bäckström, first secretary (Environment & Climate Change) and deputy head of Development Cooperation at the Embassy of Sweden in Bangladesh, highlighted the importance of ensuring women’s equal participation in policy and decision-making around climate and energy. She also stressed advocating for sustainable energy solutions, noting that technological advancement makes now the ideal time to focus on renewable energy.

Md Mahbubur Rahman, deputy secretary of the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA), said: “If we talk about climate, women have a significant role there. In areas like green finance, women’s role is often greater than men.” He emphasized considering women’s participation as stakeholders.

Dr. Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), noted: “Currently, electricity is produced in one place and distributed elsewhere — this is called centralized production. But in the future, this will change, as electricity will be generated in many different locations. Women’s role in maintenance will be undeniable.” He stressed the urgent need to integrate gender perspectives into the renewable energy policy framework to achieve a just transition.

Sharif Jamil, member secretary of Dhoritri Rokkhay Amra (Dhora) and coordinator of Waterkeepers Bangladesh, said movements should not be viewed only in the form of projects. “Women’s participation must be increased. We often do not even consider women as stakeholders. Work must be done inclusively — public representatives should not be the only stakeholders,” he added.

Tanzina Dilshad, program manager (Environment & Energy) at the European Union Delegation to Bangladesh, said women’s participation in leadership roles remains low. However, in renewable energy, women’s involvement is higher, which she called a positive sign. She reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting initiatives that ensure women are not left behind in the energy transition.

The event concluded with reflections from development partners and private sector leaders. The Women and Energy Carnival 2025 stands as a milestone in Bangladesh’s journey toward a just and sustainable energy future, serving as a reminder that empowering women is not only a matter of rights but also a powerful driver of innovation, resilience, and progress.