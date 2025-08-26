Ghorashal Thermal Power Plant shut for 2.5 months

Power generation at the 1,105MW Ghorashal Thermal Power Plant in Narsingdi has remained suspended for around two and a half months due to multiple factors, including an ongoing gas crisis, according to its Chief Engineer Enamul Haque.

Citing the prolonged shortage, he said production stopped at three major units this June—Unit-5 (210MW) on June 9, Unit-4 (360MW) on June 13, and Unit-7 (360MW) on June 14.

The government has diverted gas supply to fertilizer factories, prompting the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources to request alternative supply arrangements for power generation.

Enamul Haque said that Units 4, 5, and 7 are mechanically sound and could resume operation immediately once gas becomes available.

Earlier in June, Unit-3 (360MW) went offline after its turbine rotor blades were damaged.

Repair work is now in the final stage, and the unit will also resume generation once the gas supply is ensured.

Meanwhile, Unit-6 (210MW) has remained out of operation since June 2010, when a fire destroyed its turbine.

Units 1 and 2, commissioned in 1967 and 1976 with 55MW each, are also non-functional due to recurring mechanical issues.

Authorities plan to dismantle these aging units and replace them with a new facility.

Once the country’s first large-scale thermal power plant, Ghorashal is now struggling to contribute to the national grid, leaving an impact on daily production.