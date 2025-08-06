Govt approves procurement of LNG cargo, fertiliser, refined sugar

The government on Wednesday approved procurement proposals for importing one cargo of LNG, 70,000 tons of fertiliser, and 25,000 tons of refined sugar to meet the growing domestic demand.

The approval came at the 30th meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase held at the Cabinet Division Conference Room of the Secretariat.

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed presided over the meeting.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, the Finance Adviser said that the Energy and Mineral Resources Division will procure one cargo of LNG from the spot market through international quotation method from M/S Aramco Trading Singapore Pte Ltd, Singapore.

The estimated cost is at around Tk517.19 crore with the price per MMBtu set at $12.289.

Under two separate proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Industries, the committee approved the procurement of 40,000 tons of DAP fertiliser by the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) under the 8th lot from MA’ADEN, Saudi Arabia, at a cost of Tk383.62 crore ($781 per ton).

The Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will also procure 30,000 metric tons of bagged granular urea fertiliser under the 1st lot from KAFCO, Bangladesh, for approximately Tk164.91 crore.

Besides, the committee approved a proposal from the Ministry of Commerce for the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) to import 25,000 tons of refined sugar through international open tender.

The procurement will cost around Tk175.98 crore with the price per kilogram set at Tk106.66.