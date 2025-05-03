Power crisis cripples DEPZ factories, disrupts production

A severe power crisis has been going on in the Dhaka Export Processing Zone (DEPZ), where multiple instances of load shedding are disrupting factory operations.

Alongside hindering production, the power outages are also putting essential machinery at risk.

The crisis began at noon on Monday, when gas supply to United Power Plant was cut off due to alleged unpaid bills.

United Power supplies uninterrupted electricity to DEPZ factories.

As a result of the disruption, several companies are now facing uncertainties regarding production and delivery.

One of the key companies in DEPZ, Gunze United Limited, has already written to the DEPZ authority, expressing its grievances.

In a letter signed by the company’s managing director, Hitoshi Mori, urgent action was requested to ensure uninterrupted electricity.

The letter said that there had been seven load shedding events in a single day, making it extremely difficult to continue production.

When contacted, Gunze United’s Manager Tanvir Ahmed said: “We’ve faced major issues since April 28 due to the power outage. We have many orders pending that we’re unable to deliver.”

He further added: “Load shedding is affecting the machinery, damaging various components.”

Due to the power cut on Monday, many factories were unable to resume production after noon. To ensure security, electricity was later supplied to DEPZ through the Rural Electrification Board (REB).

Officials say uninterrupted power supply needs to be ensured immediately, as production is being disrupted.

If tasks are not completed on time, a major crisis could unfold, they added.

Pressure on Palli Bidyut

Meanwhile, supplying electricity to an area like the DEPZ is putting additional pressure on rural electricity supply. Load shedding is increasing in surrounding areas.

The Dhaka Palli Bidyut Samity-1, responsible for supplying electricity to the industrial area of Ashulia, already receives about 100 megawatts less than its actual demand.

Now it is also trying to supply power to DEPZ. This has led to an increase in load shedding in areas around the DEPZ, causing significant inconvenience to Ashulia residents.

On Monday, Titas Gas severed its gas connection with United Power over alleged unpaid bills, halting electricity production.

As a result, production in 90 DEPZ factories stopped. Some factories managed to continue operations using generators.

On Monday night, to ensure security, internal street lights in the DEPZ were turned on with help from Dhaka Palli Bidyut Samity-1.

When asked whether Dhaka Palli Bidyut Samity-1 has the capacity to supply power to the DEPZ, Senior General Manager Md Akhteruzzaman Laskor said: “Our demand is 480MW, but we receive 80 to 100MW less than that. To balance this shortfall, we have to resort to load shedding.

“Although the DEPZ authorities claim to need 45MW, their actual demand is around 30 to 35MW.”

He added that this would be supplied from extra allocations.

Regarding the increased load shedding in areas around the DEPZ, he said: “It’s not just the DEPZ surroundings — we are trying to manage the shortfall by distributing it across all areas.”

Shamim Mia, head of regulatory affairs at United Group, said: “The United Power Plant was built solely for DEPZ. We generate uninterrupted power to keep DEPZ factories running. Supplying electricity to so many factories is no easy task, and it is difficult for Palli Bidyut to manage this load.

“Continuous electricity still has not been ensured. This is severely affecting export-oriented production, which will eventually impact the broader economy.”

He added: “According to our contract, we have no outstanding dues with Titas. All bills have been paid.”