EU pledged €1.3bn at Bangladesh's first renewable energy festival

The European Union (EU) has pledged €1.3 billion, urging Bangladesh to increase renewable energy use by over 3% and reform its energy structure.

This announcement was made at the "Renewable Energy Fest 2025," Bangladesh’s first event focused on a green energy transition through policy reform, innovation, and youth participation.

The event was inaugurated on Wednesday at Buet. It has been jointly organized by ActionAid Bangladesh, Buet, and the Just Energy Transition Network Bangladesh (JETnet-BD).

During the opening session, a renewed commitment was made to achieve 15% renewable energy by 2030 and 100% by 2050, alongside calls for inclusive, finance-friendly, and citizen-centred solutions.

Dr Michal Krejza, head of Development Cooperation and the minister counsellor of the EU Delegation to Bangladesh, emphasized regional energy connectivity, saying: “The EU has pledged €1.3 billion. We expect Bangladesh to increase its renewable energy use by more than 3%, reform its energy structure, and pursue political stability through democratic elections.”

Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh, highlighted the urgency of expanding renewable energy to meet Bangladesh's projected electricity demand of 58,410 megawatts by 2041.

She said: “Expanding renewable energy sources is now imperative. This festival brings together policymakers, investors, and youth to lay the foundation for a coordinated national energy policy.”

Md Mahbubur Rahman, additional managing director and CFO of City Bank PLC, stressed the need to bridge financing gaps to attract private capital, simplify bureaucratic processes, and streamline land acquisition for clean energy projects.

Alamgir Morshed, chief executive officer of IDCOL (Infrastructure Development Company Limited), said: “Without reducing taxes and interest rates, expanding renewable energy is impossible. We must enact structural reforms and secure low-interest financing to ensure fair benefits.”

Guests formally inaugurated the festival by unveiling a symbolic sculpture. Following the opening ceremony, guests visited festival stalls of the Innovation and Technology Fair, where local innovators showcased cutting-edge technologies and ideas in renewable energy.

Corporations also presented their renewable energy products and services. Guests and participants then engaged at the “Youth Hub”—a dynamic, open platform for youth-led discussions, cultural performances, workshops, quizzes, and networking.

The main objectives of the Renewable Energy Fest 2025 are to establish a foundation for a just energy transition through dialogues, policy and stakeholders influencing, promoting innovations and technological advancements in renewable energy, inclusion of marginalized communities, youth, women, and civil society organizations in the transition process; and foster collaboration between investors and innovators.

The day's other activities included three policy dialogues on the social and environmental impacts of renewable energy, policy and governance, financing and investment, infrastructure and technology, women's participation, and the role of youth in climate action and just energy transition.

Sessions included “Power Talk: Leaders in Energy Transition”, “Energy Policy and Governance in Bangladesh”, and “Women in Renewable Energy”, with energy experts and policymakers engaging in in-depth discussions.

Recommendations emerging from these dialogues will later be presented to policymakers to help develop an effective national energy transition policy.

Thursday, on the festival’s second and final day, three more policy dialogues will be held. In addition, a special session titled “Power Pitch” will introduce local renewable energy innovators to potential investors, providing a platform to present their ideas.

The festival will conclude with an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions to the renewable energy sector in various categories.

Among others present at the event were Md Ziaul Haque, director of the Department of Environment; Nayoka Martinez-Backstrom, first secretary (Environment and climate change) of the Swedish Embassy; Faizul Karim, representative of the World Bank; Rayyan Hassan, CEO of Green Transition Solution; Ibrahim Khalil Al Zayad, chairperson of AAIBS; Mostafa Al Mahmud, president of BSREA; Abul Kalam Azad, manager of the Just Energy Transition team at ActionAid Bangladesh; Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director at CPD; Professor Sharmind Neelormi of Jahangirnagar University; alongside representatives from over a hundred CSOs, officials from national and international development organizations, local environment and energy experts, and members of the media.