Shafiqul Alam: Qatar to take 725 soldiers from Bangladesh

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Tuesday said Qatar would take 725 soldiers from Bangladesh as Bangladesh explores diverse areas to further strengthen relations with the gas-rich Gulf kingdom.

Talking to the reporters at the Earthna Summit 2025, Alam said Bangladesh can send the soldiers within the next two months.

He said there would be efforts to increase the numbers in the future.

Alam said Bangladesh is seeking greater cooperation in the energy sector with Qatar, as Bangladesh is seeing an increased number of investors who will need gas.

Since there is a long-term agreement with Qatar on LNG import, Press Secretary Alam said Bangladesh would have discussions on greater energy sector cooperation.

He said Bangladesh would clear dues worth $37 million within the next couple of days in liquefied natural gas (LNG) import bills owed to Qatar's state-owned energy giant QatarEnergy LNG.

The Press Secretary said the relationship between Bangladesh and Qatar would further strengthen in the coming days.

Highlighting Prof Yunus’ busy schedule in Qatar, Alam said the Chief Adviser highlighted the role of social business, financial inclusion, and microfinance in fostering sustainable development and economic opportunities for marginalized communities while delivering his 20-minute keynote speech at the Earthna Summit 2025.

He devotes his time and energy to inspiring people to create a world of three zeros — zero net carbon emission, zero wealth concentration for ending poverty once and for all, and zero unemployment by unleashing entrepreneurship in everyone.

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, and SDGs Affairs Principal Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, among others, are accompanying the Chief Adviser.

Prof Yunus held a meeting with Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, mother of the Amir of Qatar and Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, on the sidelines of the Earthna Summit.

He also held a meeting with Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Fund for Development.

Prof Yunus held a separate meeting with Nawaf Abdullah Al Hammadi, Assistant CEO for International Operations and Programs at Qatar Charity.

Prof Yunus attended a lunch hosted by Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation.

Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, is scheduled to meet the Chief Adviser and discuss issues of mutual interest.

Al Jazeera has invited the Chief Adviser to its headquarters, where they will interview him, Shafiqul Alam said.

The Acting Managing Director, Director of News, and Managers of Input and Output will receive the Chief Adviser there.

Qatar Foundation’s media team will also interview Prof Yunus.

In the evening on Tuesday, Prof Yunus is scheduled to attend a private business reception in his honor.

He is scheduled to discuss issues of mutual interest with the leadership of the gas-rich Gulf kingdom.

Bangladesh is eyeing stronger economic cooperation with Qatar and greater engagement in the energy sector.

The Chief Adviser is paying the visit at the invitation of Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Dr Yunus is likely to have meetings with both the Amir of Qatar and the Deputy Prime Minister, in addition to other engagements.

He said there will be an Investment Summit on April 23, from which Bangladesh expects a positive response.

Bangladesh stressed the need for deepening trade and investment relations with Qatar.

He said there will be an event on the Rohingya issue, where global stakeholders will participate.

Alam hoped that the Rohingya issue would be brought back to global attention as there are efforts from the interim government.