12kg LPG cylinder price slashed by Tk49

  • Price effective from Thursday evening
  • Price reduced in April by Tk40
File image of a truck carrying some Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinders. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 May 2024, 03:28 PM

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has announced a Tk49 reduction in the price of 12-kilogram liquefied petroleum gas cylinders–from Tk1,442 to Tk1,393.

The BERC at noon on Thursday announced the new rate, which will be effective from the evening.

The retail price of LPG is now Tk116 per kg at the consumer level including VAT.

LPG supplied in liquid form through the reticulated system will be Tk112 per kg.

Besides, the price of autogas has been fixed at Tk63.92 at the consumer level.

Previously, in April, the BERC reduced the price of 12kg cylinders by Tk40 to Tk1,442.

