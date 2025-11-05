Shaheed Mir Mugdho’s brother Snigdho joins BNP

Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho, twin brother of Shaheed Mir Mugdho, has joined the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

He received his membership renewal certificate from the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the BNP Chairperson’s office in Dhaka’s Gulshan, on Tuesday night at 9pm, said BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan.

Mugdho, a student of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), was killed on July 18 last year during the anti-discrimination student movement. He was distributing water to protesting students in the Azampur area of Uttara, Dhaka, when he was shot.