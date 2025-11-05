Wednesday, November 05, 2025

Shaheed Mir Mugdho’s brother Snigdho joins BNP

Mugdho, a student of BUP, was killed on July 18 last year during the anti-discrimination student movement

Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho received his membership renewal certificate from Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 9pm at the BNP Gulshan office. Photo: Facebook/BNP Media Cell
Update : 05 Nov 2025, 12:52 AM

Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho, twin brother of Shaheed Mir Mugdho, has joined the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

He received his membership renewal certificate from the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the BNP Chairperson’s office in Dhaka’s Gulshan, on Tuesday night at 9pm, said BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan.

Mugdho, a student of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), was killed on July 18 last year during the anti-discrimination student movement. He was distributing water to protesting students in the Azampur area of Uttara, Dhaka, when he was shot.

Topics:

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
