Patwary: NCP won’t contest Khaleda Zia’s constituencies

'We welcome her candidacy,' he says

File image of Nasiruddin Patwary. Photo: Facebook
Update : 04 Nov 2025, 11:10 PM

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has decided not to field any candidate against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in her electoral constituency, said the party’s Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary.

In an interview with a private television channel on Tuesday, Patwary said Khaleda Zia is contesting as a new face following the July uprising.

“We welcome her candidacy,” he said, adding that her uncompromising and resilient leadership has significantly strengthened democracy in Bangladesh. “The party has taken this decision in her honour.”

He also said discussions were underway within the party forum about coordinated efforts in the constituencies of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman, Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) Chairman Mojibur Rahman Manju, and Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur, in recognition of their roles during the previous fascist government.

“We hope a message on this matter will be forthcoming,” he added.

Notably, on Monday, BNP released its list of candidates for 237 constituencies. Khaleda Zia has been nominated from Feni-1, Bogura-7, and Dinajpur-3 constituencies.

Topics:

Khaleda ZiaBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)National Citizen Party
