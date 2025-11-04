BNP suspends Kamal Jaman Mollah’s nomination in Madaripur-1

BNP on Tuesday suspended the nomination of Kamal Jaman Mollah for the Madaripur-1 constituency.

The announcement came in a press release signed by the party’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

The release said Kamal Jaman Molla’s name was announced during a press conference as the BNP candidate for Madaripur-1 (Shibchar Upazila), one of the 237 parliamentary seats.

“But due to unavoidable reasons, the nominee’s name for the constituency has now been suspended,” it added.

With this, BNP’s list of announced candidates now stands at 236.

The decision seems to have been taken following criticism, as Kamal Molla is reportedly closely linked to Awami League leaders.

Some social media posts showed him with former state minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hassan and Awami League MP and actor Ferdous.

Kamal Molla is also the brother of Jamal Kamal Nuruddin Molla, who served as Vice President of Shibchar Upazila Awami League and was elected Chairman of the Upazila Parishad from the Awami League.

These connections are said to have raised questions about the party’s nomination process, forcing the party to act promptly.