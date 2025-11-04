Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

BNP suspends Kamal Jaman Mollah’s nomination in Madaripur-1

With this, BNP’s list of announced candidates now stands at 236

Logo of BNP. Photo: UNB
Update : 04 Nov 2025, 08:28 PM

BNP on Tuesday suspended the nomination of Kamal Jaman Mollah for the Madaripur-1 constituency.

The announcement came in a press release signed by the party’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

The release said Kamal Jaman Molla’s name was announced during a press conference as the BNP candidate for Madaripur-1 (Shibchar Upazila), one of the 237 parliamentary seats.

“But due to unavoidable reasons, the nominee’s name for the constituency has now been suspended,” it added.

With this, BNP’s list of announced candidates now stands at 236.

The decision seems to have been taken following criticism, as Kamal Molla is reportedly closely linked to Awami League leaders.

Some social media posts showed him with former state minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hassan and Awami League MP and actor Ferdous.

Kamal Molla is also the brother of Jamal Kamal Nuruddin Molla, who served as Vice President of Shibchar Upazila Awami League and was elected Chairman of the Upazila Parishad from the Awami League.

These connections are said to have raised questions about the party’s nomination process, forcing the party to act promptly.

 

Topics:

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
Read More

BNP shortlists 10 Supreme Court lawyers as candidates for national polls

BNP to finalize nomination list on Monday

BNP announces 10-day program to mark November 7

Fakhrul urges India to return Hasina to face trial

Jamaat: Reform issue settled, BNP creating confusion

BNP’s Milon seeks govt explanation over travel ban

Latest News

6 killed as truck hits autorickshaw in Noakhali

Experts: Politics now a livelihood, not public service

Supreme Court elevates over 300 judges to district judge posts

Former US vice president Dick Cheney dies at 84

Students share climate change experiences with European peers

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x