Four Sitakunda BNP leaders expelled over nomination-related violence

BNP has expelled four local leaders in Sitakunda upazila of Chittagong for their alleged involvement in violence, clashes and road blockades following the announcement of the party’s nominations for the upcoming 13th parliamentary election.

The party said the expelled leaders are Sitakunda upazila Swechchhasebak Dal President Alaudin Moni, General Secretary Helal Uddin Babor, Sitakunda Municipality unit Convenor Mamun and Sonai Chhari Union Jubo Dal General Secretary Momin Uddin Mintu, said a press release issued early Tuesday.

The release, signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, said the four were involved in violent activities on the Dhaka-Chittagong Highway in the Kadam Rasul, Bhatiari Bazar and Jalil Gate areas on Monday evening, soon after the party announced its list of 237 candidates.

They have been expelled from all party positions, including primary membership, for acts deemed against public interest and party discipline, it added.

The statement also mentioned that the expelled leaders are known followers of BNP Joint Secretary General Aslam Chowdhury, who was not nominated to contest from the Chittagong-4 seat.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the list of 237 party candidates at the chairperson’s Gulshan office in Dhaka on Monday evening.