Shafiqur re-elected as ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami

Dr Shafiqur Rahman has been re-elected as the ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami for the 2026–2028 term.

The result of the internal party election was announced Saturday night by Maulana ATM Masum, chief election commissioner and central assistant secretary general, who oversaw the voting process.

On Sunday, the Central Publicity and Media Department, through Secretary Matiur Rahman Akand, officially confirmed the outcome.

Voting took place nationwide from October 9 to October 25, with party members casting secret ballots. After voting concluded, the designated team completed the counting process.

The chief election commissioner formally announced the results on Saturday night, confirming that Dr Shafiqur Rahman secured the highest number of votes for the 2026–2028 term.