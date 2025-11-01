Subrata Chowdhury: Conflict between BNP, Jamaat over referendum unlikely

Gono Forum acting president Adv Subrata Chowdhury on Saturday said there is no possibility of conflict between BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami over their differing positions on the referendum issue.

He said the national election and the referendum will be held on the same day in February while speaking at a shadow parliament debate at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) in the capital.

The event, titled “Legal Framework or Political Will: Which Is More Crucial for Implementing the July Charter,” was organized by Debate for Democracy.

“Those who talk about a participatory election should note that if voter turnout reaches 70 percent, it will be participatory enough,” he said.

Calling on political parties to refrain from nomination and post trading, Subrata stressed that internal reforms and democratization within parties are crucial. “A truly effective parliament should be formed with talented and competent people.”

Criticizing those who have not yet signed the July Charter, he said, “Those who fought in July but did not sign the charter are being hypocritical. The NCP should stop bargaining and sign it without delay.”

He alleged that the interim government has misguided some young people by offering them undue privileges. “These youths are now exercising authority in DC and UNO offices. A parallel government seems to have emerged within the administration,” he said.

“This has obstructed reforms and the rule of law,” Subrata added.

“The trial of Sheikh Hasina for crimes against humanity will continue. Her claim that the July uprising was a violent movement is childish and absurd. She fled after committing genocide. India should not give her space to spread such provocative remarks. Do not allow her to damage bilateral relations,” he said.

Presiding over the event, Debate for Democracy Chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiran said that through blood and sacrifice, students and the people toppled fascism in the July uprising, and today’s Bangladesh stands on the blood of the July martyrs.

“But now, cracks have appeared in that unity over the implementation of the July Charter,” he said.

He described the July Charter as a historic national document and a political settlement.

“The future of Bangladesh depends on its implementation. If the spirit of July fails, the state will fail—and so will the interim government. None—BNP, Jamaat, or NCP—can escape that responsibility,” he added.

Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) defeated Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College to become the champion in the debate.

Trophies, crests, and certificates were handed over to the winning and participating teams at the end of the event.