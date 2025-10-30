Thursday, October 30, 2025

NCP rejects ‘Shapla koli’, demands only ‘Shapla’ symbol

The party had insisted it would not register without the 'Shapla' as its electoral symbol

File image of National Citizen Party (NCP) logo. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Oct 2025, 06:17 PM

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has expressed dissatisfaction over the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to include “Shapla Koli” (water lily bud) in its updated list of election symbols, as announced in a newly published gazette.

Speaking to journalists in an immediate reaction on Thursday, following the publication of the gazette, the party’s Joint Member Secretary Zahirul Islam Musa said: “We do not accept the symbol ‘Shapla Koli’. We want only ‘Shapla’. We are not satisfied with the inclusion of ‘Shapla Koli’ in the list of symbols.”

Earlier, the NCP had held several meetings with the Election Commission, demanding the “Shapla” (water lily) symbol. The party had repeatedly stated that it would not seek registration without being allocated that specific symbol.

The gazette, signed by EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed and published on Thursday, added “Shapla Koli” as symbol number 102 under Article 94 of the Election Conduct Rules, 2008.

With the addition of “Shapla Koli,” the total number of election symbols now stands at 119.

Topics:

Election Commission (EC)National Citizen Party
