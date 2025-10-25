Tarique pledges highest budget allocation for education if BNP returns to power

BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday said that if his party is voted to power, it will prioritize education by giving the sector the highest budget allocation to enhance its quality and develop skilled, ethical human resources.

“We have a plan, as we did before. During the tenure of Begum Khaleda Zia, education used to get the highest allocation in the national budget. InshAllah, if BNP gets the responsibility of running the country again, we will ensure the highest allocation for education,” he said.

The BNP leader made the comments while virtually addressing the “Khandaker Shamsul Alam Foundation’s merit scholarship examination and the results and prize-giving ceremony” held at Pakundia Government High School field in Kishoreganj.

Tarique unveiled his party’s plan as a student named Farzana asked him what measures his party, if voted to power, would take to improve the quality of education in primary schools and attract students to government primary schools.

He said BNP’s plans also include repairing and improving dilapidated primary schools so that students can sit and study comfortably.

“We also want to ensure that teachers can focus fully on teaching. At the same time, we will provide social and economic support to teachers so that they do not have to think about doing other jobs and can devote their full attention to educating children,” the BNP leader said.

Tarique praised young student Farzana for asking such an important question and thinking deeply about primary education.

During the interactive question-and-answer session with students, the BNP leader said education is the foundation of a nation’s progress, and the BNP’s next government will prioritize improving primary education and creating a corruption-free society through moral teachings.

“To build a prosperous Bangladesh, we must focus on primary education — its schools, teachers and students. It is not enough for them to just learn the alphabet; we must teach them social values, the difference between right and wrong — in other words, we have to build their moral foundation from this stage,” he said.

The BNP acting chairman also emphasized including anti-corruption values in early education.

“In our country, whether we admit it or not, there is a problem of corruption—it exists in many areas. I personally believe that although there are institutions to combat corruption at the state level, the real solution lies in education. Through primary education, if the children growing up today—like you, who are small now but will grow up tomorrow—can build resistance against corruption, then InshAllah, we will be able to make Bangladesh free from corruption,” he observed.

Tarique said lessons on rejecting corruption and protesting against it must be included at the primary level of education. “Through primary teachers, such values should be instilled in students so they understand from an early age that corruption is an evil practice.”

The BNP leader said if children learn from the primary level that corruption is a social menace, they will be able to take a stand against it when they grow up.

He also said primary schools are the most important places for teaching students social and moral values.

“Students should be taught how to speak respectfully with elders, how to care for them, how to protect nature, how to study properly, and how to discipline themselves — all these lessons must begin at the primary level of education,” he added.

Tarique said he believes the talented children of today will lead Bangladesh in the future.

He advised the young students that there is no shortcut to success in life and warned them not to waste time on electronic gadgets and social media.

The BNP leader said his party has a plan to identify and nurture talents in all fields — academics, recitation, mathematics, or sports — and help them grow.

Quoting Nelson Mandela, he said: “Education is the most powerful weapon which one can use to change the world,” urging students to use education for positive change.

Tarique stressed that to survive with dignity in a competitive world, students must acquire proper, practical, and technical education.

He said BNP is working to modernize the entire education system in line with modern knowledge, science, and innovation.

Highlighting BNP’s 31-point reform plan, Tarique said it includes building a safe state and secure campuses for students and updating the national curriculum through experts to meet the needs of the time.

The BNP leader expressed hope that upon returning to Bangladesh from London, he would sit face-to-face with the youth to discuss how to rebuild and advance the country together.