Fakhrul: BNP unbothered about Jamaat’s alliance, vows to resist use of religion in election

BNP is not worried about Jamaat-e-Islami’s move to forge an electoral alliance with some Islamist parties, but the party will counter it politically if any quarter tries to use the religion card in the upcoming national election, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

In an interview with UNB, Fakhrul also hinted at including the National Citizen Party (NCP) as a partner in BNP’s electoral alliance, saying his party is open to forming coalitions with all democratic parties--even with Jamaat--as part of its plan to form a national government after the election.

He said BNP will be generous in sharing seats with its alliance partners if they have viable candidates.

The BNP leader also urged Jamaat to think twice about its recent position on proportional representation (PR) and the proposed referendum before the election for the sake of a peaceful democratic transition and a free and fair poll.

During the interview, Fakhrul discussed a wide range of issues--the political situation, democracy, BNP’s preparation for the election, the party’s manifesto, the economy and ongoing instability.

“We are least bothered about the possible electoral alliance of Islamic parties. But we are against playing any kind of religious card in Bangladesh’s politics or elections. If Jamaat or anyone else tries to do that, we will counter it politically. We will respond to politics with politics — not with religion,” Fakhrul said.

On reports that BNP is forming an alliance with the NCP, Fakhrul said discussions are still informal.

He said: “We have not reached a final decision yet. So, it would not be right to say anything in advance. Please wait and see. Our party keeps its doors open to all political parties.”

Asked whether this openness also applies to Jamaat-e-Islami, he replied: “If Jamaat wants to come with us, we will then think about it. But in politics, there must always be both a ruling party and an opposition — these options have to be thought through carefully.”

Fakhrul said BNP has always had sympathy for the NCP as it led the mass uprising. “We welcomed them when they formed their party. We like them and are always ready to cooperate,” he said.

He added: “Though they have spoken against us in different ways at times, we never minded. If you notice, I never speak against the NCP. I recognize them, I like and respect them, and I want them to do well.”

He said BNP plans to form a national government with the participation of its allies once the election is held and a new government is formed.

“It is already in our declaration that we want to form a national government with all our partners from the simultaneous movement and other democratic forces to rebuild the nation," he said.

The BNP leader said their party has already started field-level surveys to identify suitable candidates across the country.

He said: “We are assessing who can win and who has strong public support. We have not taken part in elections for 15–16 years, so both young and senior leaders are being considered. The final decision will be made by our Parliamentary Board.”

Fakhrul said BNP’s alliance partners in the simultaneous movement have already been asked to submit their lists of potential candidates.

“We will consider their proposals seriously and finalize seat-sharing on the basis of field realities and viability. We will try to accommodate our allies as much as possible," the BNP leader said.

He said BNP has made significant progress in finalizing its election manifesto, which will be based on the party’s previously announced 31-point reform plan. “Our manifesto is almost ready. It will now be presented sector-wise at the Standing Committee meeting for approval."

The BNP leader said the manifesto will focus on creating jobs, reforming key state institutions, and ensuring democratic governance.

“Our chairman has already announced plans to create one crore new jobs in the first 15 months if we come to power. We have also worked out detailed plans to introduce family cards, farmers’ cards, and other social protection measures,” Fakhrul said.

He said their party’s main policy priorities will include employment generation, education, health, and agricultural reform.

Fakhrul said the party’s long-term vision is to build a liberal democratic Bangladesh where institutions like the Election Commission, the judiciary, and the media can function independently.

“Our aim is not just economic growth but also institutional development. A country cannot prosper if its institutions are weak,” he said.

As his attention was drawn to the Jamaat secretary general’s threat to withdraw their signature if the referendum is not held by November this year, the BNP leader said he does not see much complexity in Jamaat’s remarks. “They have already signed the July Charter, so I remain hopeful.”

He said the main crisis now is the absence of a democratic government and a fair election. “If we can ensure these two things, other debates can be settled in Parliament. But when politics moves to the streets, the country suffers greatly. So, I think they should think twice,” he said.

Fakhrul said the economy is collapsing due to the lack of democracy, with investment, trade and exports all declining.

“You can talk to the finance advisers and you will understand that Bangladesh is almost going bankrupt as everything is falling apart. I urge all political parties to rise above everything and go for the elections. Whatever the result, we must accept it and work together to rebuild the nation,” he said.

The BNP leader urged all political parties to rise above partisan interests and participate in the election to restore democratic order. “Let’s go for the election and accept the people’s verdict, whatever it is. Once the election is over, we can work together to rebuild the nation.”

He said political conflicts should be resolved in Parliament, not on the streets. “Democracy thrives in Parliament, not through violence. Every time politics moves to the streets, the nation suffers.”