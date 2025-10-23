Fakhrul: Tarique Rahman to lead democratic, economic revival

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said democracy in Bangladesh will be revived under the leadership of the party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

Speaking at a book launch event at the Institution of Diploma Engineers auditorium on Thursday, Fakhrul said: “Under Tarique Rahman’s leadership, we will establish and revitalize democracy in Bangladesh and democratize the economy.”

The event marked the release of a 640-page book, “Mahanayak Shahid Ziaur Rahman of the Great Era,” edited by freedom fighters Abdus Salam and Abdul Hai Shikdar.

Fakhrul accused some political parties of attempting to delay the upcoming election. “We are cooperating with the caretaker government to hold the election on time. Yet, I see certain parties trying to postpone it, which is wrong.”

Highlighting BNP’s reform legacy, Fakhrul referred to past initiatives, including 31-point reforms by Tarique Rahman in 2022, Khaleda Zia’s Vision 2030, and Ziaur Rahman’s 19-point program, stressing that BNP has historically championed democracy, press freedom, and people’s rights.

He also criticized the Awami League for allegedly attempting to erase late president Ziaur Rahman’s legacy, saying such efforts failed because Zia was a “leader sent by Allah for people’s welfare.”

The discussion was chaired by Abdus Salam, convener of BNP’s Publication Sub-Committee, and moderated by ABM Mosharraf Hossain, training secretary. Other speakers included former Dhaka University VC Anwarullah Chowdhury, BNP advisory council member Abdul Hai Shikdar, and media cell chief Moudud Alamgir Pavel.