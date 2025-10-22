Jamaat, NCP demand July Charter referendum before polls

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have called for a referendum to implement the July National Charter ahead of the upcoming national parliamentary election.

The two parties made this demand during separate meetings with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday evening at his official residence.

Advisers Wahiduddin Mahmud, Asif Nazrul, and Adilur Rahman Khan were present at the meetings.

After 5pm, a four-member NCP delegation, led by Convener Nahid Islam, met the chief adviser at the state guest house Jamuna. The delegation included Sarjis Alam, Samantha Sharmin, and Khalid Saifullah.

Later, a four-member Jamaat delegation, led by its Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, also met with the chief adviser. The Jamaat team included Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar, Assistant Secretary General ATM Masum, and Rafiqul Islam Khan.

Speaking with journalists after the meetings, leaders of both parties shared details of their discussions.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam said: “The caretaker government issue is already covered under the July Charter. If the governmnt wants to implement it before the referendum, then the Election Commission must also be restructured according to the laws or consensus outlined in the Charter. Those who are saying otherwise—we really doubt their motives.”

Nahid added, “We are observing bias in the Election Commission. A neutral Election Commission is necessary for a fair election. If the election is not fair, the responsibility goes to the government. We have informed the government about this and urged reform of the Election Commission before the election.”

He also said while it may not be possible to completely change the advisory council, its neutrality and competence must be ensured for a credible election. “We agree that the neutrality and efficiency of the advisers are crucial for a credible election, but a complete reshuffle of the council is not feasible,” he said.

Nahid added that they also thanked the interim government for presenting 15 army officials before the International Criminal Tribunal (ICT), calling it a milestone for justice.

Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Taher said: “We told the chief adviser that all political parties have signed the July Charter. What is needed now is its legal foundation, proper implementation, and necessary reforms before the election. We also discussed the possibility of giving the Charter a constitutional basis through an executive order.”

He also said: “BNP agreed to the referendum but complicated matters by insisting it be held on the same day as the election. The referendum is a fundamental issue and has nothing to do with the national election. Jamaat proposes holding the referendum by the end of November, leaving enough time afterward for the election. If the referendum is not held before the election, a February election will not be acceptable.”

Calling for a level playing field in the election, Taher added, “Around 70 percent of the administration and police represent one particular party. A neutral election is impossible under such circumstances.”

Earlier on Tuesday, a three-member BNP delegation met with the chief adviser. The delegation included BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Salahuddin Ahmed.

After the meetings, the Chief Adviser’s Office, in a separate statement, said the discussions focused on preparations for the upcoming national election. The leaders of Jamaat and the NCP also talked about the implementation of the July Charter, the proposed referendum, and the trial over the killings during the July mass uprising.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus assured both parties that his government would take all necessary steps to ensure a free and fair election. He also sought cooperation from all political parties to make the polls a festive occasion.

“You can be assured of our neutrality. We have already taken various steps to organize a free, impartial, and fair election; you will see many more initiatives ahead,” the chief adviser told the Jamaat delegation.

During the meeting, Nahid Islam said: “We want a roadmap for the July killing trial and assurances for the implementation of the July Charter before the elections. The government must take firm steps in this regard.”

At that time, the chief adviser urged the NCP to sign the July Charter, saying, “This Charter is a valuable asset for the nation; everyone’s participation is important here.”

The Chief Adviser also assured the NCP that the National Consensus Committee is working to implement the July Charter.