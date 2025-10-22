Khasru: Bangladesh's relations with all countries to be built on mutual respect

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Wednesday said Bangladesh will maintain relations with all countries in the world based on mutual respect.

"Bangladesh's relations with all countries will be built on mutual respect, protection of mutual interests, and non-interference in our internal affairs," he said.

Khasru made the comments while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion titled "The importance of the upcoming general election in protecting Bangladesh's independence and sovereignty" organized by the Jatiotabadi Muktijoddha Dal at the National Press Club.

He added: "We will determine our own geopolitical strategy; such decisions cannot be dictated by others. Our efforts will always aim to safeguard the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh. This is the BNP's political stance."

The veteran BNP leader emphasized the need for the interim government to function as a neutral, free, fair, and acceptable election authority.

"Neutrality is the prerequisite for elections. We have been advocating for a neutral election for the past 17 years. Since a caretaker government will not be in place before the election, the interim government must fulfill its responsibilities as the de facto caretaker authority," he noted.

Khasru further said: "The Constitution defines the nature and functions of a caretaker government. Therefore, this government must start acting as a caretaker government immediately, maintaining neutrality and fairness."

Highlighting the importance of removing officials whose neutrality is questionable, he said: "To ensure a neutral election, those whose impartiality is in doubt, both within and outside the government, must be replaced.”

He added: “Over the past year and a half, there have been many transfers in government positions, some of which are questionable. These must be corrected."

Referring to BNP's approach to the political situation, Khasru said: "We could have taken to the streets, but we chose dialogue over agitation. As a responsible political party, we aim to resolve issues through discussion, not force, as we are committed to democracy."