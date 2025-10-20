NCP condemns attack on journalist at BNP office in Gulshan

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has expressed deep concern and condemnation over the assault, harassment and vandalism of a journalist’s mobile phone at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan.

The party stated that an attack on journalists is tantamount to an assault on democracy and freedom of expression, as the media is considered the fourth pillar of the state. Such actions, it said, deprive citizens of their right to information.

In a statement signed by NCP’s Media Cell Secretary Mushfiq-us-Saleheen on Monday, the party made several demands, including a neutral investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible, ensuring the safety of journalists at political offices, and fostering an atmosphere of respect and cooperation toward media professionals.

The party also urged the BNP to take organizational action against the perpetrators to set an example.

The statement further said that the NCP believes democracy cannot survive without free journalism and freedom of expression. Incidents like this, it warned, raise fears of a return to a fascist political culture.

The party expressed solidarity with the assaulted journalist Zahidul Islam and others affected, urging the government and political parties to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Earlier, on Sunday around 4:30 pm, journalist Zahidul Islam of Daily Amar Desh was assaulted and had his mobile phone taken away by several staff members while recording video footage during the BNP’s nomination interviews for Sylhet division candidates at the chairperson’s Gulshan office.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir later expressed regret over the incident.