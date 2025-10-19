Salahuddin says his remarks on July warriors ‘misinterpreted’

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed on Sunday said his recent remarks about the July warriors were misinterpreted by quoting only a partial part of his statement, saying he actually intended to honour them, not label them as “cohorts of fascists”.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office, he also said he agreed with the Jamaat Ameer that no one should describe the July fighters as associates of fascist forces, and he called on everyone to uphold that spirit.

“Confusion has arisen—or perhaps an attempt has been made to create it—over my statement on Saturday. A political party (NCP), in its press conference, urged me to apologize by referring to my partial comments. I welcome such political practices because this is how democracy should function,” Salahuddin said.

Reading out his Saturday’s remarks, the BNP leader said he mentioned that some unruly elements, posing as students, infiltrated the gathering of July fighters and created chaos ahead of the July Charter signing ceremony at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Friday, and he believed those elements were cohorts of the Awami fascist forces.

Salahuddin said he also said no genuine July fighter, or any individual or organization involved in the mass uprising, could have taken part in such acts.

“My statement was clear. Through my remarks, I actually tried to honour the individuals, organizations, and forces associated with the July uprising so that no one could ever accuse them of unruly behaviour or tarnish their reputation,” he explained.

The BNP leader said he believed his words were not distorted, but the NCP might have spoken based on a partial excerpt of his full statement.

He said the July uprising was a major milestone in Bangladesh’s national life and played an important role in moving the country forward.

“We want to preserve the spirit of national unity against fascism and build a strong, democratic state and society. That is why we have always held the July fighters in deep respect, and we will continue to do so,” the BNP leader said.

He said everyone must ensure that no stain or controversy is cast on that movement, and people should be careful with their words to avoid hurting its spirit.

Salahuddin also referred to a Facebook post by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer, who urged everyone not to label the July fighters as agents or associates of fascism. “I agree with his observation and believe everyone should uphold that spirit.”

He called upon all quarters to refrain from twisting or cutting parts of statements in ways that create confusion or misinterpretation.

“Those who spoke about my remarks at their press briefing—I respect them. I also wish success to those who identify themselves with the spirit of the July uprising and have formed new political organizations inspired by that movement. In our national life, it is important that this new generation of leadership comes forward to guide the nation democratically,” Salahuddin said.