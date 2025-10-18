Tarique, Fakhrul express concern over airport fire

BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday expressed concern over the fire that broke out at the cargo section of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, Tarique Rahman wrote: “I am deeply concerned by the fire that broke out at the cargo complex of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, and I sincerely hope all are safe.”

He praised the members of the fire service, armed forces, and other responders for their swift and courageous efforts to contain the blaze.

“I commend the brave members of the fire service, armed forces, and other responders who acted swiftly and courageously to contain both of these fires, showcasing true dedication to public service,” the BNP leader said.

He also called for a full and transparent investigation to determine the cause of the incident and to strengthen safety measures, especially in light of recent fire incidents in the Chittagong Export Processing Zone and a garments factory in Mirpur.

“It is essential that a full and transparent investigation be carried out to determine the cause of these incidents and to strengthen public safety measures for the future, especially given the alarming surge in the frequency of fire incidents recently,” Tarique added.

Meanwhile, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, in a statement, expressed concern over the incident, describing it as part of a series of recent fires that have caused widespread damage and injuries.

“To undermine the dream of building an equal and discrimination-free Bangladesh envisioned by the students and the masses, the cohorts of fascist forces have begun resorting to various acts of violence,” he said.

Fakhrul said people across the country must remain alert and vigilant to resist such misdeeds and anarchy, as both domestic and international conspirators are still active in their attempts to destabilize the nation.

“Recent fire incidents, including today’s blaze at the cargo section of the airport, seem to be linked. People believe these are pre-planned acts,” he said.

The BNP leader said that through the immense sacrifices of thousands of martyrs and the unbearable struggles of countless students and people, the country was freed from autocracy on August 5, 2024.

He alleged that the associates of the fallen autocratic regime are still conspiring to undermine the success and potential of that mass uprising.

“I firmly believe that as long as the patriotic forces of Bangladesh remain alert, the country will not be plunged back into the dark depths of anarchy. No conspiracy or propaganda can make the people forget the injustices and oppression of the past sixteen years,” Fakhrul said.

He also demanded a fair and thorough investigation into the fire and exemplary punishment for those responsible.

“I urge the authorities to ensure proper fire safety measures at all installations and to identify and punish the real culprits behind today’s incident,” he said, wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.