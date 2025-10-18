Saturday, October 18, 2025

Section

Dhaka Tribune
BNP backs teachers’ demands, warns against attempts to disrupt election

  • The party values teachers’ financial security and social dignity highly
  • BNP will resist attempts to destabilize the country before elections
File image of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir Mirza. Photo: UNB
Update : 18 Oct 2025, 01:20 PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said their party fully supports the justified demands of teachers but warned that it will not tolerate any attempt to create chaos or hinder the democratic transition through the upcoming national election.

“As a responsible political party of the country, BNP and its Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman agree in principle with the fair demands of teachers,” he said in a statement.

Fakhrul said BNP gives priority to ensuring fair financial benefits and job security for teachers, upholding their highest social dignity and giving proper state recognition to their contributions.

“We believe that no matter how many steps are taken to reform the state or politics, or to improve citizens’ lives, the desired progress will never be achieved without modernizing the education system and ensuring teachers’ financial and social security and dignity,” he said.

The BNP leader said if their party gets the chance to run the country again through people’s votes, it will positively consider expanding teachers’ financial security, making their jobs permanent, and gradually bringing all educational institutions under nationalization according to the state’s capacity.

He, however, warned that if the associates of the fallen autocratic regime try to misuse the teachers’ logical movement to create chaos and instability in the country ahead of the election, the BNP will strongly resist such evil efforts.

“BNP will show no leniency in preventing any ill attempt to obstruct the democratic transition through the forthcoming election,” Fakhrul said.

Topics:

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alagmir
