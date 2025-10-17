Salahuddin: New journey begins with July Charter signing

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said that a new journey has begun through the signing of the “July National Charter”.

Salahuddin made the comments while talking to the media after the “July National Charter” signing ceremony at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad on Friday afternoon.

He said: "Our new journey will begin through the July Charter. Strong democratic institutions will be established, constitutional bodies will be built, and balance will be ensured in all sectors of the state. No organ of the state will be able to assert dominance over another."

"An effective democratic state will be built, Insha'Allah, where all organs maintain a constitutional balance within their constitutional limits," he added.

He mentioned that political parties that have not yet signed the July Charter still have the opportunity to do so, saying: "I hope that the one or two who have not yet signed will do so in the future - that opportunity remains open."

At this time, he expressed gratitude to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, all members of the National Consensus Commission, the national leaders of other political parties, and the media representatives who participated in the long discussions.

Responding to a question about the election method, the senior BNP leader said: "The Election Commission will conduct the election, but how it will do so is described in the Constitution.”

He added: “Article 65, Sub-section (2) of the Constitution states that the Parliament shall consist of 300 members, who will be elected through direct, popular votes from their respective constituencies. Therefore, there is no room to confuse the nation