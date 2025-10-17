Saturday, October 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Salahuddin: New journey begins with July Charter signing

'I hope that the one or two who have not yet signed will do so in the future - that opportunity remains open,' he says

File image of BNP senior leader Salahuddin Ahmed. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Oct 2025, 11:37 PM

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said that a new journey has begun through the signing of the “July National Charter”.

Salahuddin made the comments while talking to the media after the “July National Charter” signing ceremony at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad on Friday afternoon.

He said: "Our new journey will begin through the July Charter. Strong democratic institutions will be established, constitutional bodies will be built, and balance will be ensured in all sectors of the state. No organ of the state will be able to assert dominance over another."

"An effective democratic state will be built, Insha'Allah, where all organs maintain a constitutional balance within their constitutional limits," he added.

He mentioned that political parties that have not yet signed the July Charter still have the opportunity to do so, saying: "I hope that the one or two who have not yet signed will do so in the future - that opportunity remains open."

At this time, he expressed gratitude to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, all members of the National Consensus Commission, the national leaders of other political parties, and the media representatives who participated in the long discussions.

Responding to a question about the election method, the senior BNP leader said: "The Election Commission will conduct the election, but how it will do so is described in the Constitution.”

He added: “Article 65, Sub-section (2) of the Constitution states that the Parliament shall consist of 300 members, who will be elected through direct, popular votes from their respective constituencies. Therefore, there is no room to confuse the nation

Topics:

BNPSalahuddin AhmedJuly Charter
Read More

Khalid: NCP may sign July Charter later

July warriors protest against July Charter near parliament

CA Yunus: Signing of July Charter marks beginning of a new Bangladesh

20 injured in clash between police, July warriors near parliament

CA Yunus, political leaders sign July National Charter 2025

Signing ceremony of July National Charter begins

Latest News

Gold prices compared in Bangladesh and South Asia

South Africa storm past Sri Lanka in rain-hit World Cup encounter

510 dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Fire at Sylhet REB control room cuts power to 5 upazilas

4 arrested, 190 bhori gold recovered in Fortune Mall robbery case

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x