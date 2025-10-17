Dr Zahid: No reason to worry about Charter as state takes responsibility

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain on Friday said there is no reason for anyone to be worried about the implementation of the July Charter as the state has taken the responsibility for it.

“People across the country are eagerly waiting for the signing ceremony of the July Charter and they are curious about what’s in the Charter, who will sign it,” he said.

Talking to reporters at BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s grave, Zahid also said people are eager to know how the Charter will be implemented.

“When the state itself finally takes responsibility for implementing a charter or a decision, I don’t think there’s any reason for anyone to have doubts or fears about its execution in the future,” he added.

The BNP leader also pointed out that, although there is currently no parliament, several presidential orders are still being issued that will later require ratification by the next parliament.

He said people like Abu Sayed, Mugdho and many others were part of a 15-year movement, and the July 36 uprising was its final stage, when students and people together forced the autocratic ruler to resign, leading to the current interim government.

Zahid, along with leaders of the newly formed convening committee of the Diploma Engineers Association of Bangladesh, led by its convener Shahidullah Siddique, paid tribute at Zia’s grave by placing a wreath.

The much-awaited signing ceremony of the July Charter is set to take place at 4pm on Friday at the South Plaza of the National Parliament.

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus will attend the event along with political leaders and senior government officials.

Asked about the NCP’s decision not to sign the July Charter, he said the commission held talks with various political parties for the past eight months, and now, at the final stage, all parties and dignitaries have been invited to the signing ceremony.

“We’ve seen in the media that one party (NCP) has said they won’t take part, but they’ve also said they may join future discussions and might sign the Charter later. So, it’s not that they’re completely boycotting the process. As a political party, they have the right to take any decision they consider appropriate,” Zahid said.

In reply to a question, Zahid said BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital, will return home soon after her tests are completed and the medical board gives its decision.

“Madam’s overall condition is now stable. She’s in a better state than when she was admitted to the hospital,” he said.