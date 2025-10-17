Salahuddin Ahmed: BNP aims to build an egalitarian state through urgent reforms

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said that the party’s goal is to build an egalitarian state by establishing a democratic governance system and implementing urgent reform programs.

He said the nation must remain united and not be divided on the basis of religion, language, or ethnicity. “We aim to establish a democratic government system and create an egalitarian state through the implementation of urgent reform programs. BNP upholds religious values and is not Islamophobic. Any claims that BNP is Islamophobic are purely propaganda,” he added.

The BNP leader said this while addressing a discussion at Al Jamiatul Arabia Islamia Ziri Madrasa in Patiya upazila on Thursday.

He also paid a visit to the grave of Allama Shah Mohammad Tayyab.

Salahuddin Ahmed emphasized that all citizens of Bangladesh will have equal rights as per the constitution. Being associated with workers from various political parties, he often receives different questions.

"In Bangladesh, 90-92% of the population are Muslims who follow Islam. The remaining 8-10% of people consist of Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and followers of other religions. We are all citizens of Bangladesh,” he said.

“Islam teaches us to ensure the security and protect the rights of all individuals, including their religious rights. It is important for us to live together in harmony and work together to strengthen our bond," he added.

He also said using Islam for political gain is inappropriate. Any political party should refrain from exploiting religion in its own interests or to gain power. It’s very important not to divide people based on religious beliefs, he said.

Salahuddin Ahmed pointed out that the BNP upholds religious values, citing the inclusion of “Bismillahir Rahmanir Rahim” in the party's constitution.

He highlighted the party's commitment to trust and faith in Allah as fundamental principles of the state.

“If someone claims that the BNP is Islamophobic, it is clearly propaganda. The forces of Islamophobia have been defeated, and the Awami League has also been defeated. Each individual is judged by their actions by Allah Almighty,” he said.

“Awami League was hostile to clerics. During their regime, many of our scholars, madrasa teachers, and students were martyred, especially at Shapla Chattar," he added.

He urged for the protection of the freedom and democracy that was achieved through blood and sacrifice, so that future generations do not experience the same tragedies as Shapla Chattar.

"We must be vigilant and ensure that our social and religious harmony is not disrupted for political gain," he said.

Salahuddin Ahmed emphasized on safeguarding the fundamental rights of all citizens, particularly the right to vote. He expressed the need for a collaborative approach involving scholars and ulama from various backgrounds to promote inclusivity in society and governance.