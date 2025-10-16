Thursday, October 16, 2025

NCP calls July Charter signing mere formality without legal basis

Nahid Islam said signing the charter without legal basis or official assurance would be meaningless and thus not worth participating in

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizens Party (NCP), speaks at a press conference held at the party’s office in Banglamotor on October 16, 2025, Dhaka. Photo: NCPs Facebook page
Update : 16 Oct 2025, 03:40 PM

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizens Party (NCP), has stated that signing the July Charter without a legal foundation is nothing more than a formality.

He said: “Without legal grounding and assurance of an official order, signing the July Charter will be meaningless. That’s why the NCP will not participate in Friday’s July Charter signing ceremony.”

He made these remarks at a press conference held on Thursday at the NCP office in Banglamotor, Dhaka.

Nahid Islam said that during the drafting of the latest July Charter, the issue of legal basis was also raised. “Just a few political parties sitting together for lengthy discussions and reaching consensus on some points is not enough. The political parties must ensure that if they come to power, they will implement these points. The process of the National Consensus Commission that follows a mass uprising must be given a legal foundation.”

Alleging that there has been deception around the July Declaration, he said: “Even before the July Declaration, there were demands for legal backing — but that did not happen. The actual text of the July Declaration was altered. What we were shown earlier was not the same as the final version read out. The final document had many compromises.”

Nahid Islam continued: “We do not want to witness yet another event that has no real meaning. If we sign the charter without legal basis and without assurance of an official order, the signature will be worthless. We have no guarantee on what basis the future government would issue an order to implement the charter. Until we receive such assurance, we will not be part of the July Charter signing or any related event.”

 

Topics:

Muhammad YunusNahid IslamNational Citizen PartyNational Consensus Commission
