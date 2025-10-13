Congress stakes fresh claim for Shapla amid NCP’s ongoing push

Bangladesh Congress has formally requested the Election Commission (EC) to allocate the “Shapla” (Water Lily) symbol to the party, citing its longstanding claim and historical use of the emblem.

The appeal was submitted on Monday in a letter addressed to the chief election commissioner, accompanied by supporting documents.

The party argued that if the Shapla—Bangladesh’s national emblem—is included in the list of electoral symbols, Bangladesh Congress should be prioritized as the first claimant.

“Several parties have recently demanded the Shapla symbol. If it is allowed, Bangladesh Congress should be recognized as the original applicant,” the letter stated.

Established in 2013, Bangladesh Congress has consistently used the Shapla in its official documents.

During its registration application in 2017, the party requested the symbol but was denied on the grounds that it represents the national emblem.

Following a Supreme Court judgment, the party was granted registration in 2019 and sought the “Book” symbol, but ultimately accepted the “Green Coconut” as it was among the approved options.

Md Yarul Islam, secretary general of Bangladesh Congress, reiterated the party’s claim: “We first applied for Shapla in 2017. If it is allocated, we must be given priority.”

The renewed demand comes amid a strong push from the National Citizen Party (NCP), which has also requested the Shapla symbol.

On October 2, the EC sent NCP a list of 50 approved symbols, asking the party to choose one by October 7.

In response, NCP submitted alternative designs featuring the Shapla, including red and white variations, and reiterated its demand in a meeting with the CEC on October 9.

Following the meeting, NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary told reporters that the party would not accept registration without the Shapla symbol.

“We’ve made it clear—we will wait for a month, but we won’t accept registration without Shapla,” he said, alleging that an “invisible force” was obstructing the process.

Earlier, on September 25, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin said that Nagorik Oikya, led by Mahmudur Rahman Manna, was the first to apply for the Shapla symbol, followed by NCP.

Manna later said his party would protest if the symbol was allocated to NCP, though they would not challenge the decision in court.

The EC has yet to make a final decision on whether the Shapla will be added to the list of electoral symbols or which party, if any, will be granted its use.